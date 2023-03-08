Indian Designer Sanjukta Dutta creates magic with her new collection Chiki-Miki at Paris Fashion Week Show 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Paris Fashion Week 2023, the most prestigious of the Big Four Fashion Weeks around the world witnessed the magic of Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta's mesmerizing collection "CHIKI-MIKI" which was showcased on 3rd March 2023 at Le Salon des Miroirs, Paris.

Sanjukta Dutta redefines a woman's sensuality with her new collection comprising of Mulberry Silk designer ensembles. Her desire to represent women in the most beautiful essence on their special moments paved the way for this collection. She brings a fresh blend of hues from a palette of mid-tones, dark to ombre of pastels on the rare and high-quality Mulberry Silk found only in Assam. Each of Sanjukta Dutta's silk attire is a rigorous handmade wonder that takes a minimum of 25 days to finish. The couture continues to celebrate Indian handloom and ensures contemporary ethnic assembles for women from all walks of life.



Designer Sanjukta Dutta said: "Sometimes GOD gifts are far beyond our wildest dreams. I and my artisans feel so fortunate to be blessed by the universe to get such wonderful opportunities to see the Assam Handloom making its special place on the global map, as it's rare that you see a regional drape/fashion reaching a global platform."



Debashis Chakraborty, First Secretary, Indian Embassy of India, France & Principality of Monaco was also present at the show to support the acclaimed designer from India. After witnessing Sanjukta's show he said, "At Paris Fashion Week, we saw a lot of incredible fashion. But what made a lasting impression on me was the work done by Indian designer Sanjukta Dutta. Indian fashion mostly speaks about two things: simplicity & opulence and its handwoven fabrics and she has portrayed just that through her designs at Paris Fashion Week.





She has beautifully woven women empowerment into her designs by showcasing prints of Indian goddesses which is very unique and quintessential to our society as an honour to the women. Sanjukta has done a fabulous work by infusing the traditional culture in a modern style with great colours & prints and the right use of colour especially red.



Sanjukta Dutta has truly brought Indian fashion to the world: by infusing it with cutting-edge design and making sure that it was always true to its roots. I hope more designers Like Sanjukta make a traditionally fashionable mark on the global map." he added.



Sanjukta Dutta was the first Assamese woman designer to showcase her collection at the Lakme Fashion Week and it was never looking back from there. She has already made her mark in the fashion industry with her participation in the top-known fashion shows in India and globally like the Lakme Fashion Week, FDCI, London Fashion Week, etc. She also debuted last year at the New York Fashion Week, which is one of the world's biggest fashion platforms for designers. The show was lauded across the globe by many eminent dignitaries present for the show to the leading newspaper and magazines highlighting her collection. Apart from this many international models have also walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in her designs.



Regarding The Collection Chiki-Miki

The collection name "Chiki-Miki" means sparkling and bright. The collection celebrates the vibrant colors and festive accents of the spring season. It has the perfect flavor of the indigenous cultures of Assam perfectly blended with the taste of contemporary wardrobe sensibilities of the millennial women. The collection Chiki-Miki" will add that perfect bright sparkle to the wardrobes of all fashion experts who want to own the beauty of Assamese silk merged with modern, fashionable appeal. Sanjukta continues to align fashion with the priceless traditions of India, the new range comprises of a fresh and unique set of handcrafted traditions fused with an appealing contemporary style to suit the desires of the empowered global woman of today. The intricate detailing and texture added to each ensemble made the collection even more stunning!

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

