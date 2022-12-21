Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) celebrates World Arabic Language Day 2022 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/SRV): Indian Economic Trade Organization celebrated the International Day of the Arabic Language for the ear 2022 in a grand ceremony held in New Delhi. The opening speech was made by Alyaa Ghannam, the former Ambassador of the League of Arab States Mission in New Delhi, Ambassador of Sudan to India Abdalla Omer Aziz Elhusain, President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr Asif Iqbal, Chairman of the Health Commission of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce Dr Vinod Jain and Prof D. K. Giri along with other members from the Civil society, NGOs and Academia. The event also saw the special message sent by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Auzulay on the occasion of Arabic Language Day.

During his speech at the beginning of the ceremony, Dr Asif Iqbal explained the efforts made by the Saudi Kingdom toward the Arabic language locally, regionally, and internationally. He also listed pioneering Saudi projects such as the project of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Center for Planning and Language Policies, the Arabic blog, the interactive computer lexicon, and the unified Arab index implemented by the King Abdulaziz Library. Leading to the establishment of the King Salman International Complex for the Arabic Language, which culminates the great Saudi efforts in serving one of the most important living global languages. He thanked the Sultan bin Abdulaziz Charitable Foundation for its continuous support to serve the Arabic language through the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Program for Supporting the Arabic Language at UNESCO, which recently contributed to supporting the Arabic chapter in the UNESCO World Atlas of Languages.

Alyaa Ghanam explained the nature of the Arabic language and how she has contributed to the League of Arab nations in New Delhi interacting with all the Arab missions. She plans to bring Arab food and Music into the country and support such initiatives of cultural diplomacy that can strengthen and bind India's relationships with the Arab world. She also emphasized the fact that the Arabic language has contributed to some Indian languages.



Omer Bashir from Sudan explained how the Arabic language is spoken and stressed the importance of education in the Arab world using the language. According to Prof Giri said that at Khartoum University's medicine faculty, teachers at Sudanese universities tend to take a more practical approach to instruction. This allows students to develop hands-on experience, going on to point out that many Sudanese doctors worked at prestigious hospitals around the world. Around 150 Turkish students are currently enrolled at Sudanese institutions of higher education where they are pursuing studies in a range of fields, including medicine, engineering, and Islamic law.



The ceremony included interactions and inputs from cultural diplomacy experts and the wide participation of local international academia, in addition to holding three discussion sessions to talk about Arabic language affairs, the Arabic translation movement, and civilized communication, as well as the linguistic influence and influence of visual arts such as architectural and plastic arts and their relationship to the Arabic language.

On the sidelines of the celebration, the Chairman of the Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce of the Health Commission Dr Vinod Jain was honoured with induction into the Chamber. He will advise and work on collaborations with various Arab nations as India starts its presidency at G20 this year. Medical tourism is an important aspect of the Asian Arab Division with the participation of doctors from all over the region, whose medical expertise revolves around highlighting the relationship between the Indian healthcare system and various forms of medical needs in the Arab region.

UN Arabic Language Day is observed annually on December 18. The event was established by UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010 to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity and promote equal use of all six official working languages throughout the organization. December 18 was chosen as the date for the Arabic language as it is "the day in 1973 when the General Assembly approved Arabic as an official UN language.

This year's theme is the Contribution of the Arabic Language to Human Civilization and Culture. A pillar of humanity's shared values, Arabic is a language that brings together people from various cultural, ethnic, religious, and social backgrounds.

