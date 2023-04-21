Indian Entrepreneurs in Germany gets Euro 5 Million to Pave Way for AI in Sustainable Manufacturing

Frankfurt [Germany], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tvarit, a Frankfurt-based startup, is on a journey to enable zero-waste manufacturing. Tvarit has closed its funding round, led by Momenta and Futury Capital, to enable AI-powered, waste-free, and energy-efficient metal manufacturing. The round also included a significant re-investment by existing investor Matterwave Ventures. The World Economic Forum estimates that industrial waste accounts for half of all waste generated globally. Manufacturing is the largest and fastest-growing contributor to this waste stream, with an estimated 20% of every dollar spent on manufacturing producing waste. Tvarit estimates that the metals industry loses Euro 160 billion annually.

Focusing on the metal manufacturing processes such as casting, hot forming, welding etc, Tvarit offers a hybrid AI solution, first-of-its-kind, that combines deep metal processing domain knowledge with data-driven AI to provide continuous, accurate prescriptions and actionable insights to help the machine operators achieve higher productivity.

Founded in 2019 by Rahul Prajapat (an IIT Bombay alumni) alongwith Suhas Patel (a serial entrepreneur based out of Germany), Tvarit Industrial AI can reduce manufacturing quality defects (scrap) by 50% and reduce energy costs by up to 30%. These savings are very significant for the metal industry as their profit margins are only 5-8%, so with Tvarit's help profit margins can be significantly increased. Furthermore, since metal manufacturing processes are quite energy-intensive, customers are not only able to improve their profit margins but also significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

Rahul Prajapat, Founder and Managing Director at Tvarit, "Metal manufacturing shop floors are very complex." Even in state-of-the-art machineries, there are multiple settings which require adaptation dynamically, to achieve the highest productivity/profitability and sustainability. AI based self-learning systems can learn these dynamic patterns much more effectively as compared to traditional physics-based simulation approaches. "AI is the only way to eliminate waste on the shop floor."

Ken Foster, Executive Director at lead investor Momenta, "Manufacturers in Europe are dealing with the dual challenges of the energy transition and carbon neutral goals." Tvarit's AI tools enable them to do both, driving precision manufacturing techniques to help maintain their global competitive advantage. Momenta is proud to lead the investment round in a company that is driving such "Industry 5.0" outcomes.



According to Tvarit's founders, Momenta's strategic network, value creation expertise, and deep experience gained over three decades of investing in rapidly growing digital industry companies will accelerate Tvarit's journey to make metal manufacturing zero-waste and more sustainable.

Benjamin Krahmer, Managing Partner at Futury Capital, "We have been fortunate enough to invest with our early-stage fund in Tvarit`s early days. With Tvarit's recent significant growth, its superior AI, and its deep industry know-how, we are excited to further invest with our Growth Fund, enabling Tvarit to accelerate even stronger."

Robert Gallenberger, Partner at Matterwave Ventures, "We are excited to welcome sector specialist Momenta and the growth fund of Futury Capital to the shareholder group. Our strong follow-on investment demonstrates our commitment to support Tvarit on its journey to build the future of metal manufacturing."

This investment will accelerate Tvarit's technology development and global presence.

