Indian equity markets at new high, Sensex crosses 44,800

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Indian equity indices hit a fresh high on Wednesday, in line with the recent progress in developing COVID-19 vaccines even as cases rise around the world.

The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the record closing highs registered in the previous session.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,825.37 points and opened at 44,749.73 points in the trading session.



Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty opened above 13,100-mark.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- bankex up by 0.38 per cent, metal higher by 0.23 per cent and realty increased by 0.13 per cent.

The sectors, which were trading lower were -- consumer discretionary goods and services down by 0.48 per cent, fast-moving consumer goods plummeted by 0.48 per cent and capital goods lower by 0.78 per cent. (ANI)

