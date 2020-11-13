Indian Government awards Jyotish Gemstones Therapy trademark to Gemstoneuniverse

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/India PR Distribution): The Indian Government has awarded the trademark for Jyotish Gemstones Therapy (JGT) to Gemstoneuniverse, an internationally renowned colored gemstone company based in Bangalore. The term was originally coined by the mentor of Gemstoneuniverse Guruji Shrii Arnav- author of the acclaimed book- The secrets of Jyotish Gems.

"Today is a landmark day with this accreditation and will lead to standardization of Gem Therapy that will ultimately benefit the consumers," said Guruji Shrii Arnav, who is also a world-renowned Astro Gemologist, Spiritual Guru, and acclaimed author.

Jyotish Gemstones Therapy relies on the use of gemstones that satisfy 69 highly specialized parameters. Upon passing these parameters, it can be considered a result-oriented Jyotish Gemstone appropriate for therapeutic use.

Qualifying these gemstones is a process that demands a high level of expertise and skill. When used in tandem with Vedic astrology, the Jyotish gemstones can be used to help people overcome various challenges in their life, ranging from interpersonal relationships to career and financial matters.



The distinction of Jyotish gemstones is important since the industry is flooded with low-quality minerals. Only the top 2 per cent of gemstones can be used in treatment to help enable life-changing opportunities for those who want to achieve a positive change in their life.

While many flawed gems are made to look pretty for the purposes of jewelry, these processes cannot be used to make a gemstone of Jyotish quality. This is why Gemstoneuniverse works diligently to acquire and distribute only the highest quality colored gemstones that meet their stringent standards in order for the therapeutic benefits to be enjoyed by their valued customers worldwide.



Gemstoneuniverse are the specialists in sourcing and determining the quality of colored gemstones. Their dedication to this area has caused them to become the company that is primarily associated with Jyotish Gemstone Therapy, and therefore this award of a trademark is more of a legal formality than anything else.

However, this recognition is certainly welcomed by the team at Gemstoneuniverse who have worked hard over the decades to provide the best of the best in colored gemstones. There is little doubt that this development will help further the dominance of Gemstoneuniverse in the market and bring the benefits of Jyotish Gemstone Therapy to a wider community around the world.

Their commitment to providing both ethically sourced and high quality colored gemstones for more than 25 years is what established Gemstone universe as the global leader in their field. Achieving the trademark for Jyotish Gemstone Therapy further cements the company's authenticity as the only reliable source of results-oriented coloured gemstones.

Gemstoneuniverse has many reasons to be proud of their achievement in ascertaining a trademark on Jyotish Gemstone Therapy. This will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant milestone in the history of this prestigious colored gemstone company.

Website: https://www.gemstoneuniverse.com/

Video Link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9OvYYoOVA_M

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

