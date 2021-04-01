Indian high school students to compete for a chance to run Coding Experiments on the edge computer in space

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hewlett Packard Enterprise is all set to host its annual coding event for students, HPE CodeWars 2021 India Edition. The first-of-its-kind virtual competition will be hosted in partnership with the leading K-12 coding platform Codingal.

Winner of the competition will get a chance to run their coding experiments on HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2) which has been launched in space to be used on the International Space Station (ISS).

HPE CodeWars 2021 India Edition will be hosted on April 10, 2021. The competition, currently open for participation from schools across the country, aims to engage high-school students from grade 9-12 in order to motivate them to pursue coding and to introduce them to STEM-based career paths.

More than 3,000 students from schools across India are expected to participate in HPE CodeWars 2021 India Edition. Participants stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 2,00,000/- from HPE and certificates for recognition; in addition to interacting with the SBC-2 and mentorship with HPE India technology leads.

For the competition, the students are required to solve 25 coding-related problems in 3 hours using any of the programming languages among C, C++, Java, Python, and JavaScript. More details about the competition are available here - www.codingal.com/competitions/hpe-codewars-2021.

Students will also get free guides on how to prepare for the competition. There will be a practice session consisting of 30 coding problems to solve. This will prepare young school students for how virtual competitions and problem-solving works. They will also get an idea of what type of problem statements to expect in the main competition.



Vivek Prakash, Co-founder of Codingal said, "HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2 is a part of an ongoing mission to test advanced, reliable computing in space by using an affordable, high-performing, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) computer system that organizations buy and use on Earth, which has never been done before. We are extremely excited to collaborate with HPE to host HPE CodeWars 2021 India Edition, with a common goal of making the students realize the unprecedented opportunities that lie ahead of them through coding."

"In today's technology-centric life, it is crucial for children to develop logical thinking and problem-solving skills and coding can allow them to enhance these skills. HPE is an innovation leader and we couldn't have found a better partner to give students a dream platform to code and interact with HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 on the International Space Station. We hope this creates excitement among the children and allows them to unleash their potential," adds Vivek.

Pallavi Mahajan, VP & Site Lead, HPE India R&D Center said "HPE CodeWars is a gateway to an aspirational career option in the field of technology. It is aimed at high school students from grades 9th to 12th. It is a matter of pride for HPE to be able to encourage young minds by being a force for good. We are excited that the top ranks get an opportunity to run their experiments on HPE's Spaceborne Computer-2, which for the first time, is bringing astronauts and researchers the most advanced computer to run projects right from space by using the HPE ProLiant server and HPE Edgeline Converged Edge system that organizations use here on Earth."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance.

Codingal is the #1 coding platform for K-12, with a mission to inspire school students to fall in love with coding at a young age. Launched in September 2020, Codingal has already empowered 40,000+ students by motivating them to start learning coding via competitions and high-quality coding education. All classes are taught live 1:1 by vetted and trained teachers who are experts at programming and only from a Computer Science background. The coding curriculum is based on a standardized K-12 Computer Science Framework, which students find very fun and engaging.

Today, schools and traditional education systems are not equipped to provide the proper coding education to children. Codingal is here to change that and empower every student with the tools, content, competitions, and live coding classes to start learning to code and build anything they imagine. Codingal is also backed by top industry advisors and investors, including Rebright Partners and Y Combinator.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

