Indian hip hop producer of 'Gully Boy' fame picks young rapper from the dark gullies of New Delhi as the next one to watch

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Today, New Delhi hip hop artists Sez on the Beat and Ab 17 have released a new record titled 'TEZ FILAM' via THE MVMNT/Mass Appeal India. It gives listeners insight into a dark and underrepresented part of south-west Delhi where snatchers and criminals roam freely. 'TEZ FILAM' is a social commentary from Ab 17's point of view and an expression of the young rapper's desire to make it out safely. The lyrics reflect the duality of loving his neighborhood as his roots, while being wary of the violence and depravity he regularly witnesses there. Stream the album here. Ab 17 and Sez on the Beat release a new 8-track record called 'TEZ FILAM' via THE MVMNT/Mass Appeal India.

Ab 17 burst into the scene after he was discovered on the 2021 online edition of Breezer Vivid Shuffle by New Delhi duo Seedhe Maut, who appeared as judges in the competition. Ab 17 earned a feature on Sez on the Beat and Seedhe Maut's widely acclaimed 2022 album 'Nayaab' shortly after. Since then, Ab 17 has been signed to THE MVMNT, a hip hop label co-founded by Sez on the Beat, and will perform his new songs at Simba Uproar in New Delhi on 20 Nov and then at Bacardi NH7 Weekender in Pune on 27 Nov along with the rest of the roster - Sez on the Beat, Yungsta, DAKAIT and Aniket Raturi.



Sez on the Beat is widely acknowledged as the man behind the sound of Indian hip-hop. He is the music producer of the song 'Mere Gully Mein' from the film 'Gully Boy', which was the spark that brought Indian hip-hop into the mainstream. In 2022, he was picked as part of Apple Music's 'Up Next' India program, which recognises and supports local artists globally. Sez on the Beat has produced music for some of the biggest names in India including DIVINE, Naezy, Raftaar, Badshah and Ikka to name a few, and he is writing a new chapter in Indian hip hop with THE MVMNT.

THE MVMNT is an artist collective from India. It was co-founded by hip hop producer Sez on the Beat and music executive Faizan Khan. As a collective THE MVMNT have put out 1 full length album, 4 EPs and 7 singles under their own label. In 2022, THE MVMNT announced a partnership with Mass Appeal India.

