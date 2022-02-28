Indian Institute of Packaging acknowledges the Indian Packaging fraternity with the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PNN): The Indian Institute of Packaging organized the INDIASTAR and PACMACHINE Awards, the National Awards for packaging excellence.

The official award distribution ceremony was held on 25 February 2022 at Hotel JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai.

Around 300 members from the Industry & allied sector, Award Winners, Government of India officials, are going to be present for the Award Function. Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, Shri Piyush Goyal has consented to be the Chief Guest along with Shri Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Emami Limited as Guest of Honour.

Chairman IIP, Shri Vagish Dixit observed that, "It has been a great feeling to note that INDIASTAR & PACMACHINE Awards have continued to promote the art & science of packaging through the challenges of globalization. Even more encouraging, to understand the improvement in the quality packages and criteria of selections as well."

Director IIP, Dr Tanweer Alam stated "Packaging, is distinctive from mere Packing, as it plays a visible and a catalytic role in a modern economy with the widespread adoption of branding of products and development of consumer preferences. To the extent that any consumer product packed in a manner that meets the criteria of safety, convenience and attractiveness, gains market share. In an aggregate, packaging as a sectoral activity boosts consumption and economic growth."



Assistant Director & Head of International Packaging Centre, IIP, Shekhar Amberkar who is the co-ordinator for this event mentioned that, "This is one of the renowned event in the World. The awards distinction 'INDIASTAR' & 'PACMACHINE' enjoys a high level of recognition worldwide and serves as a brand for the companies, agencies and students with outstanding design skills. The contest received 305 entries, a record of nominations inspite of the worst pandemic situation of COVID-19. The quality of the nominations & selection parameters makes this contest much more trustworthy, valuable and even more competitive as well".

The Institute has maintained its unique position as an internationally reputed organisation by responding to the needs of the country, and acting as a single window for India's capabilities in Packaging science and technology. With standing for the last 55 years, IIP instituted the INDIASTAR Awards in the year 1972 to promote and encourage excellence in packaging design, innovation and sustainability once every two years. Over a period, these Awards have become popular and firmly entrenched as the premier event for India's Packaging fraternity.

IIP also introduced the PACMACHINE Awards in 1992 to recognize the achievements and promote the efforts of the packaging machinery sector. The main objective has been to celebrate the excellence with innovative concepts in design and development in packaging machinery particularly for import substitution & promotion of exports.

The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) is an autonomous and apex body working under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India for the promotion of packaging standards in the country. The Institute set up in 1966 is dedicated in serving the nation and industry to achieve excellence in packaging through its diversified activities that encompass the entire spectrum of packaging.

With its headquarter and the principal laboratories in Mumbai, and other regional offices and laboratories, the activities of the institute are in line with those of the world's premiere packaging Institutes. IIP's activities includes Training & Education, Consultancy & Projects, Laboratory testing, Quality evaluation of packaging material and packages, Export promotion by way of organizing Seminars, Conferences & Exhibitions, Awards, Information & Publication and many more. The institute is closely linked with major international packaging organizations world over.

