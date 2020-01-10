Indian Medical Association recommends weight management and wellness programs of VLCC

New Delhi [India] Jan 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a first, the fast-growing wellness services segment in India, the weight management and wellness programmes of leading beauty & wellness brand, VLCC now has the "Weight Management and Wellness Program Recommended By Indian Medical Association" (IMA) stamp.

This was announced by the company today, stating that it is the only weight management and wellness services player in India to have been given such a rating by the IMA.

The weight management and wellness program approval were received by VLCC after due diligence as well as a process and technical expertise audit by IMA, covering the company's wellness and weight-management delivery process and result thereof.

VLCC's weight management and wellness programmes are based on dietary modification, physical activity regimen, therapeutic body therapies and behavioural counselling and are customised for each individual.

These programmes are delivered in each of its wellness centres by teams of specialists including nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness experts and behavioural counsellors, under the supervision of a medical doctor.

VLCC currently operates over 250 wellness & beauty centres across over 150 cities in 16 countries spanning South Asia, the Middle East and East Africa.

"We are indeed encouraged to be recommended by IMA. It is further affirmation that VLCC's scientifically validated solutions and delivery processes are safe and effective. We have been able to achieve this distinction through consistent investment in R&D and highly qualified professionals as well as sustained and strict adherence to best-in-class service delivery standards. VLCC has always been the flag bearer of the industry by introducing the best, most scientific weight management and wellness solutions with a clear focus on measurable outcomes. We will continue to invest in technologies, experts, methods and proprietary processes to transform human lives", said Vandana Luthra, Founder & Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group.

"Non-communicable and lifestyle diseases like obesity and overweight and their related illnesses, while being easily preventable, are fast becoming public health hazards in India. The country's curative healthcare delivery infrastructure is being increasingly burdened with the strain of managing such illnesses, whereas it would be far better deployed addressing life-threatening and communicable diseases. VLCC, with their process-driven wellness and weight-management programmes, is playing an important role in preventive healthcare delivery. We would urge other constituents of this ecosphere to also adopt scientifically validated service delivery methodology", said Dr Ramesh Kumar Datta, Finance Secretary, IMA.

Established in 1989, VLCC is a pioneer and leader in the wellness & beauty domain in India, having handled over ten million customers and delivering over 170,000 kgs of weight-loss annually.

Nearly 60 per cent of its customers for weight-management and wellness services are individuals with medical conditions. A majority of its 4,500 employees are subject matter experts including medical doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists, fitness trainers and cosmetologists.

It deploys 2 per cent of its annual revenue in R&D and has a multi-national team of over 70 specialists and experts across ten countries that spearhead this effort.

Over the years, with its wellness and beauty solutions positioned as affordable, effective and safe, VLCC has emerged as a category leader in the domain with several first-in-class consumer-centric markets offers like assured results, money-back guarantee, EMI-based payments and special discounts for senior citizens as well as the adolescent obese.

