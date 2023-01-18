Indian Module Manufacturer IB Solar supplies solar panels for 25 SDMC Parking lots with NTPC

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): IB Solar, India's leading solar module manufacturer has recently been awarded with 900 KW solar panels supplies project for 25 parking lots in Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Chattarpur, Kalkaji and other wards under SDMC (South Delhi Municipal Corporation). The project will be executed in association with NVVN (NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam) a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd.)

The solar panels manufactured by IB Solar are being tried and thoroughly tested before their commercial deployment in the parking lots of SDMC. The company estimates that 900 KW solar panel installation will offset 2829 tonnes of carbon dioxide and will be equivalent to planting 45264 teak trees over lifetime.

The parking lots are going to be commissioned with ALMM (Approved List of Module Manufacturers) enlisted, BIS certified and MNRE tested polycrystalline solar panels manufactured by IB Solar. The panels offer a robust structure, water resistance, and 10 years of warranty. Moreover, the supplied panels come with the trust of several leading SNAs (State Nodal Agencies) of MNRE namely BREDA (Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency), HAREDA (Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency), JAREDA (Jharkhand Renewable Development Agency), PEDA (Punjab Energy Development Agency) and other government bodies associated with IB Solar.



Installing solar panels in the parking lots of Delhi is a strategic move towards making the city more sustainable. By harnessing the power of the sun, these solar panels will provide a renewable and clean source of energy that can be used to power a variety of different applications. One of the most important benefits of installing solar panels in parking lots is that it can help to cater to the upcoming wave of electric vehicles (EVs) in the city by converting carports into EV charging stations. These solar panels can help to provide a convenient and accessible way for EV owners to charge their vehicles. This will not only reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation but also promote the adoption of EVs in the city. Additionally, this installation can also bring reduction on the cost of electricity for the parking lots maintenance. Furthermore, by installing solar panels in parking lots, Delhi will also be able to decrease its dependence on fossil fuels, thus reducing air pollution and improving overall public health and IB Solar plans to play a key role in this development.

Abhinav Mahajan one of the founders of IB Solar states that, "we are sure that this installation by NVVN will act as a springboard for other such green energy initiatives in the region and team IB is wholeheartedly keen to contribute towards Delhi's green & clean ecology with highly competitive and made in India power products."

IB's long-term association with government authorities and top-tier recognitions like ALMM approval, BIS, and IEC certification make the company among one of the most credible domestic manufacturers of power conditioning products. IB has a three decades of stronghold in the power industry; in 1992 they began producing high-quality tubular batteries in India that are now exported to more than ten countries including Lebanon, Nigeria, Yemen and Turkey. Gradually, the company penetrated the Indian renewable energy market with its own manufacturing line of Solar PV Modules and hasnow commissioned 100+ state government EPC projects. Further, the founders have recently laid the foundation of a 500 MW solar panel manufacturing line in Greater Noida which will be operational by the end of 2023. IB continues to build its legacy in the renewable energy sector by launching its sister company-- IB Energyfor lithium-ion batteries. With the launch of made-in-India lithium batteries. IB aims to fast-pace India's 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

