Indian music is now in trend well-known Instagram influencer and Entrepreneur is growing now

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Indian music has a special appeal not only within the country but also throughout the world, as it does with this 26-year-old influencer.

Mohd Aijaz Gour is an Indian musical artist and singer born on 14 June 1996 in India. The Indian boy was raised and lived his entire life in Saudi Arabia.

A well-known Instagram influencer and Entrepreneur with 60K followers, is influenced by Indian music. As a lot of people are influenced by Indian music, they found themselves driven toward Indian music. There are a lot of social media influencers, who love music and create music. Same happened with Gour, as he got into the music world by himself and he kept trying and discovering things until he got enough experience to start working on his own and covering music.

When you ask any youth about their hobby, you will get the most common answer, 'I listen to music in my free time, 'I love music, 'listening to music is my hobby, etc. and yes, you can say humans have a very deep and old relationship with music. We have all kinds of music, which goes with our mood.

Indian music has a very old history beyond our racial memory. While talking about Indian music, we can say there are various music genres in India that youth like to follow. Indian music is one of the oldest unspoken musical traditions in the world.

There is no single entity as Indian music. India is vast and full of diversity, in the same way, Indian music also comprises various numerous genres including classical, folk, Bollywood, Sufi, Rock and Pop, and so on.

Music in India is an integral part of socio-religious life. Indian music has survived throughout the ages and entertained not only the common people in this country but lovers of music and art throughout the world.



It has evolved, with new instruments being added and old ones being discarded. This is a tradition that can be traced back to more than 5000 years ago when music was used for religious purposes in the Vedic era.

The Indian tradition stands out from other cultures because it does not have any written notes or scores and it is passed on orally from one musician to another. It also does not have any written texts about its theory or history.

Indian music and instruments, as seen on social media, have affected both the East and the West. It has now become the most significant aspect of daily life. Most individuals create music playlists based on their tastes.

He got verified on Anghami, YouTube, boom play, jio saavn, and Spotify and his music is distributed on all music streaming platforms such as Apple Music, and Amazon Music. He got into the music world by himself and he kept trying and discovering stuff until he got enough experience to start working on his own and covering music.

