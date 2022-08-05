Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi graced HSNC University, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University Mumbai commenced its first-ever lecture series Harbingers of Change - Stories of Transformation marking the celebration of 75 years of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Notable Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the first keynote speaker and the Chief Guest for the event. The event was graced by the trustees and members of the H(S)NC Board, Principals of constituent colleges, deans, faculties, and several other eminent academicians, researchers and scientists at Rama & Sundri Watumull Auditorium, KC College Mumbai.

The renowned Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi is reckoned for his unprecedented campaigns like BachpanBachaoAndolan to strengthen the children's rights movement. While addressing the inaugural lecture series he mentioned about "The 3 D's philosophy comprises of 'to Dream', 'to Discover' and finally to 'Do it' which will lead to a societal transformation." He further urged people to support the global movement in every possible way. According to him, "The child protection movement is a step in the right direction to protect the child and nurture the childhood for their well-deserved future."



Prof Hemlata Bagla, Vice Chancellor HSNC University said that, "HSNC University has been privileged enough to have an eminent personality like him to address the first lecture series of its kind. She emphasized the university's commitment to providing quality and inclusive education. She extended the university's interest in collaborating with the Satyarthi Global Policy Institute for Children and taking forward the crusade for child rights."

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University while addressing the event, committed that "HSNC University will unanimously stand to support Satyarthi's mission by extending legal support, data research and contribute in nurturing children's mental health as a part of their contribution in the global mission."

The problems of children's plight today are grim while facing problems like labour, trafficking, poverty and lack of education. Thus, it becomes a moral act to contribute to and save future children. HSNC University is glad and touched by the mission and willingly collaborates as an act of humanitarian support.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

