Indian Oil's LPG business goes live on 'Project ePIC' platform for 12,400 distributors

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Around 12,400 Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) distributors can now use the IndianOil One mobile app and portal, developed by IBM services.

IOCL and IBM have collaborated to transform the customer experience for millions of IndianOil customers.

The IndianOil One mobile app and portal are part of the company's Project ePIC, an integrated platform for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Distribution Management System (DMS), according to a statement.

The platform will ensure real-time updates to inventory, orders, invoices, thereby reducing the time to order fulfilment, it said.

Indian Oil can respond more quickly to customer service requests, including grievances using the platform.



It also presents a unified customer experience across various access devices such as mobile phones, tablets, and desktops, read the statement.

Gurmeet Singh, Director, Marketing, IndianOil said that Project ePIC promises to transform the company by infusing 'customer-centricity' as its primary philosophy and take it to the next level in ensuring customer service excellence.

"This will ensure quick adaption to our business processes to the requirement of esteemed customer," he added.

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner, Global Business Services, IBM India/South Asia said that it has been a privilege for his company to strategically partner with IndianOil on this path-breaking digital transformation journey to build customer experiences in its downstream business operations.



"Christened 'Project ePIC' (Electronic Platform for IndianOil customers) is the most prominent digital transformation project managed by IBM globally, in terms of its scale, in the C&P industry. We embarked on this journey not merely to deliver this landmark transformation, but also with a larger purpose to provide essential services to millions, making a massive social impact and contribute to nation-building," he said. (ANI)

