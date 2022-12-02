Indian robotics team Greenbots wins gold medal at World Robot Olympiad, Germany

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): Three students from Mumbai, Keshav Mohta, Kritarth Modi and Ishaan Mehra (Team Greenbots), mentored by Atul Raut and Virendrasinh Vaghela from RoboFun Lab, India, went on to clinch a Gold medal at the recently concluded international finale of World Robot Olympiad (WRO), 2022, in Dortmund, Germany in Robomission Junior High Category. This is the first-ever Gold medal for an Indian team in the 20 years of history of this global robotics competition in this category.

A total of 80 national champion teams from 70 countries competed at this international finale over the period of three days. While the first day was a practice day, second day was challenge 1 robot for which students have been preparing since last six months. On the third day, a completely new challenge was given to the students, which they had to solve on the spot, without any help from their mentors. Team Greenbots stood 3rd at the end of day 1 challenge by scoring full in just 52 seconds, only behind the Japanese and Kazakhstan team but changed the course of game on day 2. Greenbots scored full points for a completely fresh challenge in just 72 seconds, ultimately clinching the first spot. Greenbots from India faced stiff competition from some of the best robotics teams from Taiwan, Korea, Hongkong, Malaysia, USA, Germany, Switzerland, Canada and Mexico, they proved their mettle with a stupendous performance on both the days. These teens, with their temperament, maturity and problem-solving skills proved their character and came out to be the World Champions.

Another team, K2A, comprising of students named Kavish Contractor, Ayaan Shah and Arham Shah, who won the national championship in the Robomission senior high category also made an impressive performance, ranking 18th amongst the 72 champion teams from 72 countries in this championship.

More information about the results of this event can be found at - https://scoring.wro-association.org/en/event/scoring/29/wro-international-final-2022-germany





Ashwin Shah, Cofounder and CEO at RFL said "RFL plays a pivotal role in nurturing these young minds, by providing structured curriculum to learn robotics and eventually preparing them for various national and international robotics competitions. All these students have been learning robotics with RFL from last 5 years. A gold medal in WRO in the Robomission junior high category is the testament to our effective curriculum and teaching pedagogies, alongside of the technical expertise of the RFL coaches. This year, RFL trained 17 teams in WRO India national chapter, clinching top 3 spots in the regional chapter in August in Mumbai in all categories and eventually clinching top spots in Junior and senior category in national chapter, along with 3rd place in the elementary category. Since inception in 2016, RFL has a proven track record of winning WRO at the national chapter and representing India internationally. RFL team Archimedes was the first team ever in 2017 to be conferred with Lego Creativity award by Lego Education in Costa Rica!

To know more about RFL, please visit - www.robofunlab.com

RFL has collaborated with 20+ schools and operates its own robotics labs across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Porbandar and teaches 3000+ students about robotics per year. At RFL, we also train students for competitions like FIRST Lego League, FIRST Tech Challenge and VEX Robotics Competitions among st others. In March 2022, RFL Team Sigma won the national championship of FIRST Tech Challenge and represented India at the FIRST World Festival, Houston, USA, where they won 7 out of their 8 robot matches and made India proud!"



For the novice, World Robot Olympiad is the most challenging and most globally acclaimed robotics competition for K-12 students. There are a total of 85 member nations, and they started with the competition first in 2004. Today, a total of 50000+ teams participate in their respective countries in multi-level competition format.

More information about the challenges can be found at - https://wro association.org/competition/2022-season/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

