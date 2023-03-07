Indian stock markets shut on account of Holi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): Indian stock markets BSE and NSE will remain closed today on Tuesday on account of Holi. The market will resume trade on Wednesday.

On Monday, Sensex closed at 60,224.46 points, up 415.49 points or 0.69 per cent, whereas Nifty closed at 17,711.45 points, up 117.10 points or 0.67 per cent.



Benchmark stock indices in India rose substantially on Monday to start the fresh week's trade, with all sectoral indices in the green. Strong cues from US markets lent support to Indian indices.

On Friday too, Indian stocks went up, partly due to fresh buying after the latest consecutive session losses.

Indian stocks had fallen for over a week on weak global market conditions over concerns that global growth will continue to slow in 2023 due to monetary policy tightening by various central banks to control inflation. (ANI)

