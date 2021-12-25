Indian students make the nation proud at World Robot Olympiad - 2021!

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25 (ANI/Heylin Spark): World Robot Olympiad (WRO) is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious global robotics competitions for K-12 kids. Every member nation first holds the regional and national level competition. Winners of the national chapter are then selected to represent the respective nation at the international finale! Every year, teams from 70-plus countries are a part of this competition!

Teams in the regular category were supposed the build and code the robots that modernise the energy use of a house, assist with the charging of cars in a parking garage and manage the energy mix on the grid. A total of 95 teams from across India participated in the national chapter, which was held online from October 16-18 2021. Three teams,

1. Techtory

2. Greenbots

3. RFL Horizon

Secured the pole position in their respective categories and were qualified to represent India at the International Finale, hosted online by Germany from November 18-21 2021. All these three teams performed exceptionally well in this competition and their final international rankings are as follows -

1. Techtory - 10th rank in Regular Elementary out of 46 participating teams from 47 countries

2. Greenbots - 4th rank in Regular Junior out of 49 participating teams from 49 countries.

3. RFL Horizon - 9th rank in Regular Senior out of 50 participating teams from 50 countries.

RoboFunLab specialises in coaching the students for various robotics competitions like WRO, FIRST Lego League, FIRST Tech Challenge, Robotex, MIT Appathon, etc. This year, we have mentored 16 teams in India and clinched a clean sweep across all 3 regular categories of WRO 2021 in the national chapter. All three teams, Techtory, Greenbots and RFL Horizon are coached by RFL since June 2021. Do you know that the top 7 in elementary and top 5 in Junior high in the national chapter are all from RFL in this season? We had a mesmerizing season with our hard-working students and coaches this year. Just to let you know, since our inception, there has not been a single year where an RFL team has not topped the WRO competition and represented India! In 2017, RFL Team Archimedes became the first-ever recipient of the Lego Creativity Award - https://wro-association.org/wp-content/uploads/world-robot-olympiad_annual-report_2017.pdf , making India proud!

At RoboFun Lab, we have designed our regular robotics courses in a way that prepares students for various competitions. We take pride in what our students achieve by building and coding the robots on their own with a very little help from our coaches! In this journey, students also develop critical 21st-century tech and life skills like -



*Robot Building

*Coding

*Teamwork

*Problem Solving

*Creativity

*Innovation

*Time Management

*Communication

Do you wish to prepare your child for any such robotics competitions in the future or for robotics classes?

Get in touch by visiting our website- www.robofunlab.com

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

