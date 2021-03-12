Indian Terrain's latest collections capture the true Spirit of Man

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI/Mediawire): The Indian male moved into the new year equipped with a new essence of tenacity. This new feel outweighs the past for gains of the future. And as he keeps growing in spirit, he is building his own legacy on the way.

The Indian male marches on, exhibiting the truest form of resilience. After all, the only way is forward.

Keeping this in mind the newfound aspirations, Indian Terrain, the only truly Indian premium menswear brand has outlined a new collection for 2021 to honour the vigour of men and the core values they maintain.

Optimism: a man and his spirit

The newly launched 2021 collection encapsulates the true Spirit of Man and his contemporary attitude through colour and style. 'Optimism', an essential flavour to a man's attitude and his wardrobe, forms the basis of the latest collections from Indian Terrain. These collections are available at 200+ Exclusive Brand Outlets across India, at Indian Terrain's own e-commerce enabled site and other leading platforms.

Here's how Indian Terrainensures you have an upbeat summer 2021.

Sunnyside up

Bold, energy and euphoria set the tone for this new collection. Aptly called the "Sunny Side Up" collection, it is for the undaunted. With colours representing boldness, energy, and euphoria, "Sunny Side Up" boasts a mood-boosting palette that highlights blue, digital red and their nuances; supported by hyper bright, green, and yellow, balanced by earthy neutrals. The feature of the show is the boldness at display headlined with silhouettes, which truly makes it the perfect choice for the man of today.



Ready to rock.

"Ready to Rock" is about being adaptive, prepared and connected. Agility, comfort and performance are the buzz words here. The palette is centred around neutral pastels that inspire different worlds and a different pairing. Designs are utilitarian, resilient lightweights and opaque textures, perfect for those who are up and about from the word go!

Time for Revival

"Revival" incorporates colours of composure, reuniting you with yourself, nature, and community. Here the palette is about traditional white and blues, pale neutrals, and natural browns. Curated mid-tones of teal and turquoise are accentuated by dynamic orange. Materials are plant-based to highlight the appreciation of the outdoors and sustainability.



The occasion is constructed.

Occasions have been redefined, and so has the India Terrains Constructed Line. Premium well-made occasion wear with blazers, well-crafted shirts and premium chinos mark this collection. Fabrics with elegance, soft aesthetics, and superior workmanship make this the distinctive way to flaunt your way. Where grandeur means permanence!

The Indian male is set to blaze new trails this summer... Can the boy be far behind?

When designing the collection for the 2021-line, Indian Terrain felt it was crucial to come up with a range of clothing that will be stylish, colourful, and relatable to the new age kids keeping their interests and hobbies in mind. Much like their elders, they too are aspirational and are much aware of things around them. In the abundance of new age formulas and various other kinds of mumbo jumbo, Indian Terrain is for the boys who wish to stand-out.

It is about Pixels.

Through creative elements in the brightest forms, 'Pixel World' tells a fascinating story. The tech-savvy kids will appreciate this world of neon imprints, holographic and reflective prints, designed to excite their curious minds. Multicoloured apparel waits for them, in the finest styles. The blended streetwear and athleisure style with some trending utility jogger, knit and woven hybrid shirts, colour-blocked Tees, knitted denim and chinos await the boys of today, men of tomorrow.



Step out - take a safari!

'Sunset Safari' a line that taps into the natural tones and brings out the adventurous side in boys. Animal and wildlife prints bring colour to the collection. The camouflage elements are brought in by the earthy colours and prints, which make the boys feel one with nature. Ready to completely immerse yourself in the midst of the world's marvellous inventions? 'Sunset Safari' is just the pick!

Plan B for Boys

Capturing the fresh ocean blues and the story of sea-life in modern styles such as ribbed collar shirts, woven collar polos, oxfords, nautical engineered stripes which kids love; the refreshing 'Super Planet' range designed with underwater-themed graphics is just right for the future custodians of the planet.

It's been a long-awaited summer, and Indian Terrain has made sure it is worth it with their newly launched coolest collections. It is time now for you to upgrade your wardrobe.

