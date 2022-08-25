Indian Traders will get highest profits on Binomo Platform

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Binomo trading platform announces the most profitable promo of the summer for all Indians. On August 26, the world-known financial platform gives an opportunity to become a VIP-status trader for a day.



The top 3 benefits of the "VIP for a day" promo:

1. Exclusive assets with higher profits

2. 10 per cent cashback

3. Happy hours with the biggest percentage of profitability



And it's not only about status. On August 26, there will also be a special tournament for everyone with a prize pool of USD 3,000. Get ready to win USD 450 for first place and different valuable rewards for the other prize places (30 prizes in total).



The promotion works for everyone:

- both for current users, who are thinking about upgrading to VIP status.

- and for those who just want to discover the possibility of financial independence and high extra income on the Binomo trading platform.

It's absolutely free for all. Current users will be automatically converted to VIP status, and Binomo Demo traders need to make their first deposit by August 25. It's only USD 5.

