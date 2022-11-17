Indian Travel Exhibition to be held in Bengaluru in January 2023

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/SRV): Indian Travel Exhibition (ITE), will be held at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on January 21 and 22, 2023. The event will be managed by Show Buddy Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The Trade Connect is the Magazine Partner, while, Indian Journo and Travel Trade News are the Media Partners. Travel Agents Association of Karnataka (TAAK), Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce (KTCC), Business Achievers India Foundation (BAIF), Hajj Travel Agent Federation of India (HTAFI), and more will join as Supporting Organizations in the future. It will be India's premier Travel & Tourism expo. Top service providers from various nations, State Governments, Union territories, Airlines, Cruise lines, Hotels & Resorts, Ticketing Platforms, App based aggregators, Travel Agents, Religious pilgrimage organizers, etc. are participating in the "INDIAN TRAVEL EXHIBITION."

The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce is organizing the "Indian Travel Exhibition" in Bangalore in an effort to revitalize the Travel & Tourism business amid the post Covid era.

The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) is the appropriate venue for inspiring leaders of tomorrow, organizations, individuals, and entrepreneurs to help Asian and Arab enterprises grow and prosper. AATCOC was founded to bridge the gap between Asian and Arab enterprises, with a particular emphasis on the MSME sectors.

The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) wishes to assist organizations and entrepreneurs in their professional achievements by conducting research and recognizing their efforts.

ATCOC has been collaborating with the multiple countries Government Administrations in various areas of commerce and industry, travel and tourism boards by implementing specific initiatives, addressing significant industry concerns, and acting as a catalyst for policy change.



Entrepreneurs are inventive and imaginative. To remain competitive in the domestic and worldwide markets, they constantly introduce new goods and methods, as well as unique services. Such inventive attempts can now be encouraged and promoted in the wider goal of qualitative growth. The AATCOC honors these entrepreneurs for their exceptional achievement by bestowing prizes to motivate and encourage them.

After the tremendous success of the two-day business awards event, India Trade Awards 2022, Abdul Musaddiq, the Managing Director of the Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce, is fully prepared for the Indian Travel Exhibition (ITE). He further stated, The Asian Arab Trade Chamber of Commerce (AATCOC) was established to make conducting business easier and to facilitate collaboration between businesses and governments from various countries in the interest of qualitative development.

In the battle against the COVID epidemic, this is to realize the goal of our prime minister, Narendra Modi, for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat and to restore the economy.

The INDIAN TRAVEL EXHIBITION will work as a catalyst to transform travel and tourism into an engine of economic growth, job creation, and cultural integration, It is the upcoming leading Travel and Tourism exhibition in India.

For more details and registrations visit our websites www.indiantravelexhibition.com or www.ite.ind.in or www.aatcoc.org

