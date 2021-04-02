India's biggest men's pageant - Rubaru Mr. India returns with an all-new season

Goa (Panaji) [India], April 2 (ANI/PNN): The biggest male pageant of India - Rubaru Mr. India, is going to stage its 17th edition this year. The event will take place in April at Hibis Resort. At the culmination of the event, the new Rubaru Mr. India titleholders will get elected, which would represent India at some of the biggest and most prestigious international pageants across the globe.

As part of the safety measures taken by the Rubaru Mr. India organization, everyone who is coming for the pageant will have to carry a COVID - 19 negative reports, that the person will submit at the venue. Along with that, he/she would undergo another COVID - 19 test at the venue before checking in. The vice president of the pageant, Pankaj Kharbanda mentioned, "For us, everyone's safety and health is of prime importance. Everyone who is coming for the pageant will carry a COVID - 19 negative reports. Along with this, that person would undergo yet another COVID - 19 test at the resort. All the individuals' temperatures will also be checked before their check-in at the resort. During the pageant, all the health and safety measures will be followed. For us our candidates' and guests' well-being is of paramount importance and there is going to be no compromise with that."

For its 17th edition, the pageant has joined hands with some of the finest brands in the industry. India's foremost luxury brand and the Indian distributor of Ferrari - Bizotico will be the gift partner of the pageant. Academic guidance institution and talent promoting enterprise - SidhanEduhub will be the Talent, Education, and Infotainment partner of the pageant, and India's leading fashion photographer, Amit Khanna will reprise his role as the pageant's official photographer.



The candidates of the pageant will open the final show in an exclusive Indo-Western collection by the designer, Vishal Thawami. Talent management company - AB Productions will be the event for the pageant and four former Rubaru Mr. India winners - Prateek Baid, Akash Choudhary, Ashwani Neeraj, and Pardeep Kharera - will return to the pageant as the candidates' trainers and mentors. International beauty queen and Rubaru Miss India Elite 2019, Nakita Tania Fernandes will be seen hosting the special segments of the pageant, and Manav Ranka will reprise his role as the West Zone director of the competition.

Rubaru Mr. India is the biggest male pageant in India. The pageant was created in the year 2004 and is owned by an Indian pageant organization and talent promoting agency, Rubaru Group. The winners/top placers of the pageant represent India at some of the biggest and most well-established international modelling competitions and beauty pageants across the globe.

Ever since the pageant's inception in the year 2004, it has sent India's representatives to more than 15 different international pageants. It also holds the record of being associated with the maximum number of international modelling organizations in India.

Rubaru Mr. India pageant has produced the maximum number of international award winners in men's pageantry in India, making it one of the most successful male beauty pageants in the world. The pageant is headed by its founder and president, Sandeep Kumar, and Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Pankaj Kharbanda is the current vice-president of the pageant.

