India's celebrated sports champions renew commitment with Herbalife Nutrition

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition announced the renewal of the contract with its sponsored athletes for the year 2021.

The company is continuing its association with Indian Table Tennis player and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee Manika Batra, Indian Badminton sensation Lakshya Sen and India's World Amateur Boxing Champion and Padma Vibhushan recipient. Mary Kom. Herbalife Nutrition will continue to work closely with sponsored athletes to promote nutrition and wellness for high-quality sports performance.

Herbalife Nutrition is a leader in developing scientifically researched products that fuel optimum athletic performance. The company continues to work towards promoting good health and nutrition in all the communities in which it is present.

"I absolutely love the Herbalife Nutrition family and their work towards promoting healthy active lifestyles in communities across India. Balanced nutrition and daily exercise are absolutely critical for everyone to stay healthy, especially in these turbulent times," said Mary Kom, eight-time winner of World Boxing Championship and Padma Vibhushan recipient.

On her continued association with Herbalife Nutrition, Indian Table Tennis champion Manika Batra, said "I believe that staying fit begins with eating healthy, dedication & being confident about yourself. Herbalife Nutrition with its powerful message on living a healthy active life and 'building it better' has always encouraged people to be their best possible self. It's an absolute privilege to continue to be a part of Herbalife Nutrition family."



"This year, while many of us have realized the importance of healthy living, the secret to strengthening our immunity is to stay active, have a balanced diet and cultivate positivity. Balanced nutrition and staying active are just as important as training and hard work. I am honoured to continue my association with Herbalife Nutrition to spread awareness about healthy active living and how one can build it better," said Indian Badminton sensation, Lakshya Sen speaking about the announcement.

"Herbalife Nutrition is proud to continue its association with its sponsored athletes and be part of their incredible journey. There is a great synergy between our brand ethos and its values. Over the past two decades, we have encouraged the importance of nutrition in the creation of successful athletes. Through our association with these athletes, we aim to reinforce our commitment to building a better and stronger future for Indian sportsmen and sportswomen," said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition commenting on the development

"Balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle have become more important than ever. Our association will help us carry this message across the nation and help spread awareness, not just among the youth but across all age groups," he added further.

