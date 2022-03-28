India's coal demand likely to touch 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In India, the energy transition away from coal is not happening in the foreseeable future, as Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Monday the country's coal demand is likely to increase to 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030, which will be around 63 per cent higher from the current level.



"Although there will be push for renewable/non-fossil based energy, but share of coal in the energy basket is going to remain significant in years ahead. Coal demand in the country is yet to peak," Joshi said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The draft Economic Survey 2021-22 projects coal demand in the range of 1.3-1.5 billion tonnes by 2030, an increase of 63 per cent from the current demand. Thus, as of now there is no scenario of energy transition away from coal affecting any stakeholders involved in coal mining, the minister said. (ANI)

