India's exports in December 2019 declined by 1.80 pc to USD 27.36 billion

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): India's exports in December last year declined by 1.80 per cent to USD">USD 27.36 billion as compared to USD">USD 27.86 billion in December 2018.

As per the official details, in rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,94,764.74 crore in December 2019 as compared to Rs 1,97,044.76 crore in December 2018.

The cumulative value of exports for the period April-December 2019-20 was USD">USD 239.29 billion (Rs 16,84,558.61 crore) as against USD">USD 244.08 billion (Rs 17,02,261.31 crore) during the period April-December 2018-19, registering a negative growth of (-) 1.96 per cent in dollar terms and (negative growth of (-)1.04 per cent in rupee terms).

The non-petroleum and non gems and jewellery exports in December 2019 were USD">USD 21.05 billion as compared to USD">USD 21.16 billion in December 2018, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 0.54 per cent.

The non-petroleum and non gems and jewellery exports in April-December 2019-20 were USD">USD 177.81 billion, as compared to USD">USD 177.65 billion for the corresponding period in 2018-19, an increase of 0.09 per cent.

The imports in December last year declined by 8.83 per cent to USD">USD 38.61 billion as against USD">USD 42.35 billion in December 2018.

The cumulative value of imports for the period April-December 2019-20 was USD">USD 357.39 billion (Rs 25,14,783.82 crore) as against USD">USD 392.31 billion (Rs 27,37,092.01 crore) during the period April-December 2018-19, registering a negative growth of 8.90 per cent.

Oil imports in December 2019 was 0.83 per cent lower at USD">USD 10.69 billion as against USD">USD 10.78 billion in December 2018. (ANI)

