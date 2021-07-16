India's exports rise by 31.87 pc in June, estimated to be $ 49.85 billion

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in June 2021 is estimated to be USD 49.85 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 31.87 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 17.17 per cent over June 2019.

Overall imports in June 2021 are estimated to be USD 52.18 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 73.65 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 1.08 per cent over June 2019, an official release said.

It said India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-June 2021 are estimated to be USD 147.64 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 50.24 per cent over the same period last year and a positive growth of 10.92 per cent over April-June 2019.



Overall imports in April-June 2021 are estimated to be USD 156.58 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 80.75 per cent over the same period last year and a negative growth of (-) 3.48 per cent over April-June 2019.

For merchandise, the trade balance for June 2021 was estimated at USD(-) 9.37 billion as against USD 0.79Billion in June2020, which is a decline of (-) 1281.86 per cent. As compared to June 2019 (USD (-) 16.00 Billion), the trade balance in June 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 41.43 per cent.

Taking merchandise and services together, the overall trade balance for June 2021* is estimated at USD(-) 2.34 billion as compared to USD7.75 billion in June 2020, a decline of (-) 130.13 per cent. In comparison to June 2019 (USD (-) 9.09 billion), trade balance in June 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 74.30 per cent. (ANI)

