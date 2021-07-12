India's first bio-CNG tractor aims at saving billions of rupees in fuel costs

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI/SRV Media): Rawmatt Industries Private LTD is an organization that carries out a wide range of business activities in Nagpur. As part of its efforts to reduce pollution, it offers bio-CNG and other forms of natural gas.

Due to its cost-effectiveness, CNG's popularity has been growing multifold in recent years. Moreover, CNG comes with a reputation as one of the cleanest fuels in the market today due to the lower carbon content it burns, thereby making it cleaner than petroleum-based products.

Furthermore, it produces the fewest emissions among all other fuels and contains significantly fewer pollutants than gasoline.

India's first CNG tractor was unveiled by Shri. Nitin Gadkari Ji at the Motilal Nehru Palace in New Delhi on 12th February 2021. According to Road Transport and Highway Minister, farmers will be able to save more than $1 trillion on fuel costs annually, which will improve their livelihoods.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Parshottam Rupala, and General V.K. Singh were also in attendance at the unveiling ceremony.

The biogas used to power the revolutionary tractors are produced in the absence of oxygen and comprise different gases, resulting from the breakdown of agricultural wastes, manure, municipal wastes, plant matter, sewage, green or food waste. When this mixture is further purified and processed, it is referred to as bio-compressed natural gas (bio-CNG).



In India, bio-CNG is poised to take on the more widely used CNG and liquid petroleum gas (LPG). Additionally, bio-CNG can be applied in a variety of commercial (hotels, canteens, bakeries, and resorts), industrial (glass and ceramic, metal, cement, and textile processes), and automotive (public transport and personal vehicles) applications.

Kaustubh Gupta, CEO, Rawmatt Industries said, "It is our objective to make India's air free of fuel-related pollutants and make way for a greener, cleaner, and healthier future. And also to strengthen India's CNG program cleaner, and healthier future."

Kaustubh Gupta, the current Advisor to MRN Group for the installation of bio-CNG plants, is an experienced CEO with years of experience behind him in the oil and energy industry. Son of Padmesh Gupta of Gupta Coal, the second generation entrepreneur holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Management and Operations from James Cook University, along with expertise in business development. Furthermore, he also engages in converting farm waste to bio-CNG along with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Rawmatt Industries PVT. LTD. believes integrity and innovation go hand in hand, especially in today's dynamic and ever-changing world. The ultimate goal is to provide customers with the best possible service and constantly strive to improve the business by reviewing client feedback and implementing the latest technology.

Rawmatt Industries PVT. LTD. undertakes initiatives to help farmers buy bio-CNG tractors by using Paryavaran cards. In exchange for paddy straw submissions, payment is credited to these Paryavaran cards which can be further used for cash withdrawal. This further helps with generating real-time data on actual paddy generated in order to facilitate the initiative on a nationwide level.

To know more visit - Rawmatt

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

