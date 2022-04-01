India's first coding bootcamp only for women - She Loves Code

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Launched on March 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM, She Loves Code is India's first coding Bootcamp dedicated to women to upskill their IT skills and get placed in their dream job at Rs. 0 upfront fee. We believe women hold the power to innovate change on a larger scale. Our objective is to enhance their IT skills while bridging the gap between them and the recruiters.

The launch talked about the current scenario of women in leadership roles, followed by the importance of learning tech for women. The panel included eminent IT women personalities i.e., the Keynote Speaker Annie Mathew, Director Developer Relations at Microsoft Asia Pacific, the Guest of Honour Vidisha Chatterjee, Director of Communications for WhatApp India, and the Guest Speaker Shwetha Rao, Manager at VMware.

It was a delightful journey knowing the true stories of such powerful women. The event then covered all the details about the She Loves Code program, followed by a fun and interactive Q&A session with the CEO Osheen Chavhan, where she not only answered any doubts rising but also shared the journey and idea behind this initiative.

In India, Female developers today account for hardly 26 per cent of the total developers in the world. This harsh reality reflects the lack of awareness, the right learning platform and opportunities for women in the IT sector. Here's where She Loves Code comes in.



She Loves Code offers two courses: Full Stack Development and Cloud Computing.

Each course is 6 months (Part-Time), classes on Mondays to Sundays, 6 PM to 9:30 PM. The students are also provided with Live classes including timely live one-to-one Interaction, doubt clearing sessions, acclaimed and experienced tutors, Career Counselling, Live Projects, Interview Preparation and Job Assistance. She Loves Code follows the ISA (Income Shared Agreement) Model, wherein the students can take the entire 5-month course free of cost, and pay only after they're placed, i.e., Zero Upfront fee till you are placed for 4.5 LPA and above.

Apply now for the program rebrand.ly/shelovescode-applynow

The event was a huge success, with students getting exposure to the successful women in IT, inspiring them to take up careers in tech as well. She Loves Code intends to spread this exposure, while providing the perfect platform for women everywhere, to learn and advance in tech.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

