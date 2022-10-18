India's first-ever D2C personal care & wellness brand SilverEdge, targets mature adults 40 years and above

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/GPRC): Health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.

Think of vitamins and nutrients as an army that will fight off age-related ailments. And the best way to build this army is by eating a healthy, well-rounded diet, while it is always important to eat well, it becomes especially essential around age 40 because that is when the rules start to change.

Both nutritional needs (food and water) and your metabolism (how fast your body converts food to energy) change at the age of 40. The solution is getting enough of the right vitamins and nutrients, which is possible through healthy eating and food sources are typically (but not always) a better bet than supplements because they are better absorbed.

Nagessh Pannaswami, a first-generation entrepreneur, who also Co-Founded Curry Nation and has worked with agencies like Clarion, Lowe Lintas, McCann Erickson, and BBDO, now made a move to the brand side by launching SilverEdge.

The broad age group 40-60 is called the "Silver Age", and the current population of people aged 40-60 is 310 million, and it is expected to grow by 37 per cent to 426 million by 2040. With a vision to provide pro-age solutions to Indians by providing specially curated age-specific products for mature adults.



Nagessh says "With the societal changes happening around us, men and women are now responding to ageing with a drive to improve their lives that they've been unhappy about over the years. Some are even willing to pull up their lives for betterment. They are also looking for specific curated products and services that cater to their aspirations. All this led us to walk on a path where no one had ventured in the past and guided the launch of SilverEdge."

SilverEdge has six variants SilverEdge Beauty Elixir (age-defence), SilverEdge Joint Care, Silver Edge Immuno Enhance, SilverEdge Energy Booster, SilverEdge She Power, and SilverEdge Lung Defence. SilverEdge has embarked on a behaviour change mission and found that mature adults are no longer resigned to living in seclusion or minimalism.

Strong and dedicated research had gone behind before coming up with the final products. SilverEdgenutraceuticals are made in a manufacturing unit that is approved by the FSSAI, the USDA, India Organic, GMP, HACCP and ISO. The facility is located in Surat, Ahmedabad, India.

At SilverEdge, the team is committed to helping people live longer, healthier, and better lives! The bottom line is that SilverEdge loves its customers, and our customers love our products.

For More information visit: https://thesilveredge.in/

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

