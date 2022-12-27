India's First Fashion Activist and Leading Climate Advocate Aishwarya Sharma Joined COP27 to Demand Global Collective Climate Action

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, widely referred to as COP, held its 27th session at Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt with a view to building on previous successes and paving the way for future ambition to fight against climate change. Key Indian Fashion & Climate Activist Aishwarya Sharma was invited to join the crucial cause to tackle effectively the global climate changes facilitated by Egypt at COP27 with a focus on the African continent.

As a significant part of the global activists and international community, she joined her contemporaries at COP27 this year in Egypt championing for strong collective measures to be taken. Aishwarya who also founded and owns her conscious fashion line Moddotcom, highlighted the climate crisis presently in India due to increasing droughts, floods and heat waves nationwide giving rise to gender inequality as adverse climatic changes affect women and children the most, being India's major dependence on the agriculture sector where a large percentage of women are employed.

Speaking as part of the climate action panel, focusing on the importance of social media as an important voice for climate change action this year at COP27, Aishwarya stated, "We may all have different ethnicities or come from different regions of the world, but today, all of us speak one language - The language of climate action."



The panel was also attended by international activists Omar Samra & Sophia Kianni. COP 27 took place from 6th to 20th November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Aishwarya Sharma is India's first fashion activist, an entrepreneur and a global goals ambassador with the TogetherBand (United Nations) and represents Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities of the 17 Global Goals. Aishwarya is the first fashion influencer and activist to be attending the global Climate Change conference from India. Her content focuses on how Fashion can be used as a tool for social impact and awareness. She is a climate & women's rights advocate and the Goodwill Ambassador for Youth of India.

Instagram www.instagram.com/figuramoda

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

