India's first jewelry influencer, Prernaa Makhariaa launches creative jewellery designs, especially for pets

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/SRV): Prernaa Makhariaa, India's first jewelry influencer, recently debuted a range of pet jewellery crafted with the highest consideration and care for animals. It is the first specialized bespoke pet jewellery brand in India. According to statistics, over 21.42 million dogs and 1.84 million cats are kept as domestic pets in India, with the average pet owner spending between INR 5000 and INR 120,000 on their pets.

Prernaa has created a platform for custom-made jewellery in various brass, silver, and gold so that pet owners and their animals can match. These pieces would also make great gifts for pets and owners for special occasions. Prernaa has emphasized that a portion of every sale made on this platform will go towards improving animal welfare.

She has also been featured in the Gem World Magazine for her top picks in the September-October and November 2022 editions which attracted more than 550 buyers from 28 different countries. Prernaa is also an active member of the Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the India Bullion and Jewelers Association Ltd (IBJA), the All India Gem and Jewelry Domestic Council (GJC) and Gem and Jewelry Skill Council of India (GJSCI).



A graduate of GIA, GII, and SNDT with 20 years of expertise in the gem and jewelry industry, Prernaa Makhariaa is also a committee member of the Women's Jewelry Association (WJA) of India and has been recognized for predicting the future of jewelry trends internationally. In addition, Prernaa has described her brand-new concept for gender-neutral jewelry on Instagram, stating that it can be worn by everyone and is inspired by the Maharajas and Maharanis of the past who wore jewels.

