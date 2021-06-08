India's first subscription based airline

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/ Prince Air): Prince Air, a New Delhi-based start-up created by Sanket Raj Singh is offering a one-of-a-kind subscription-based airline service for unlimited travel on its private jets.

Founded on the concept that exclusive experiences can be inclusive, Prince Air is designed to offer its services to patrons for a fraction of the usual cost - making its member travel affordable and accessible to everyone. Its service is also faster and more efficient, by cutting down the time spent at airports. That means a round trip flight from Delhi to Mumbai and back, would save at least 3 hours via Prince Air.

Prince Air cuts the cost by up to 50% of the usual commercial airline cost for flying business class in India- and up to 95% of what charter operators charge to fly on a private jet.

As stated by Singh: "Earlier, our plans were to Introduce Bombardier/Embraer Jets. Our monthly subscription cost was in between 1.5 Lakh INR to 2 Lakh INR where a member could fly Unlimited to-from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on our private jets, but I think in a place like India, we had to think out of the box. Something which has never been done or tried in India before."

Owing by the pandemic of the past year, the aviation industry was hit hard both in India and globally. Though it caused much disruption, it gave us time to re-think what could we do, so that we could make Prince Air affordable for every person in India.

Keeping in mind the ticket price for economy class, business class and private jets - we came up with something which would be a game changer for the Indian aviation industry. That means cutting the cost of travelling business class in India by almost by 50%, in a business model where the same service can be enjoyed by economy class passengers as well as people who fly on a private jet in India.

As it currently stands, Private Aviation is a very immature market in India and has not yet been as democratized as it could be. That means until now, only HNIs and VIPs could afford the price tag attached to a private jet as well as business class in India. That was then, this is now. We thought of changing the aircraft and getting a bigger aircraft like an Airbus A-320 or A-321, comprising a complete business class airline that offers a private jet experience. Instead of having 180 to 220 economy seats per aircraft, we would only have 90-100 Business/First Class seats - giving our members more space and comfort, all while travelling at a budgeted price.

A realistic model of our system work as follows: The monthly subscription cost to fly unlimited to-from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru per member would be USD 747, which is 54500 INR based on the 5 tickets/seats we would offer each member monthly. This means a member can fly across New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru as frequently as they want for just USD 747 - a monthly cost of 54500 INR.

On average, a return Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi Business Class Seat with Domestic Carriers cost around USD 493, which equates to 36000 INR. For a Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi return flight, the cost is usually USD 575 which is 42000 INR, and even more on certain days. A Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi costs anywhere between 8 to 10 lakhs on a private jet in India.

That all changes with Prince Air. Now, you can fly Delhi-Mumbai-Bengaluru unlimited at just $747 monthly (54500 INR) on our private jets.

We hope to expand and connect the entire nation with Prince Air in future. Our second and third phase sectors would be Amritsar, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad. A member can fly to all sectors at the same price on our private jets, which is only USD 747 or 54500 INR monthly.

AND WHAT'S MORE?

A member can come and enjoy our lounge before the flight, with complimentary beverages and snacks and a serene environment to relax in before take-off.. This is a close community of members where you can meet and greet each other and relax at our lounge. We will be doing private events only for our members.



Singh believes that "there is definitely a market out there for a service like Prince Air, where people are looking for something which has a different experience when it comes to flying private, and is in between a commercial airline and a charter company in India. This is where Prince Air fits in where we allow our members to travel in style and comfort but at a fraction of cost. It's a new way to jet off in style with luxury and privacy but without the price tag. It would have the coolest looking jet's in India."

With full optimism and the bright-eyed world-view of someone with a revolutionary new service, Singh comments: "I'm definitely sure people would love Prince Air as there are very few options in India for air travel. It's always better to offer a choice when it comes to flying by air and people would spend little extra to fly on our private jets. To minimise the risk of catching COVID, people would want to feel safe when flying and with a service on a private jet like an All Business Class Airline, it definitely would be safer to travel."

Air Travel use to be fun at one point in time, and we want to bring it back by offering a private jet experience that people get dressed up for, with flights they can enjoy. Our aim is to bring an overwhelming experience to the travel part with Prince Air. We'll make people addicted when travelling with Prince Air and want to offer what no one has ever offered in India before.



We are here to offer you an exclusive travel experience never before seen in India, creating a much better experience when it comes to flying by Air. Following the new travel protocol with guaranteeing an A Class service, we want to leave our travellers speechless once they start travelling with us. Our ultimate aim is to re-define air travel by offering luxury cabin interiors, hand stitched leather seats, customised art lighting and a sophisticated sound experience in flight.

The shared economy is the future. International travel will still take time to come back but travel for leisure purposes will come back soon as people have gotten weary of staying indoors for almost a year and counting. Once the vaccination has been fully conducted across India, people will be looking to fly out and enjoy a holiday with their loved ones.

Singh goes on to state, "we are looking for corporations and individuals who can enjoy our services. Sectors like the high end real estate market across India especially in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru could increase their sales by offering Prince Air memberships to people buying high end apartments/properties with them. If you're selling a high end property, you need to offer something exclusive to the ones buying a property with you. Along with this, the luxury car market could also benefit by offering Prince Air memberships to the ones buying a luxury car with companies like Audi, BMW and Mercedes - helping to increase their sales here as well across India."

Prince Air is currently in talks with some of India's Largest Travel portal companies, which would help them sell subscriptions across their platform to acquire members and become their travel partners.

Services such as chauffeured driven luxury car services for airport pick up and drop off will also be available to Prince Air members. Prince Air is making prospective arrangements with hospitality brands for exclusive benefits as well for its members. With this, we would be collaborating with some high end brands and passing on the benefits to our members.



The booking process for Prince Air will be completely digitised and app-based. Travellers will be able to use the arrive and fly process which will include customisable services across several strategic pillars, from bookings to arrivals. They will be allowed to skip airport security and will only need to arrive 30 mins prior to departure. The private jet flights would be accessed from a different entry point. A dedicated member services team to assist members will also be available at all times.

With the new Digital Health Passport, we will get contactless mobile payments along with facial recognition technology and boarding passes on the Prince Air app in future.

Prince Air plans to launch in the next couple of months and are pre-selling memberships as of now. To know more and become one of the founding members of Prince Air. Log onto www.princeair.in and reserve your seat. You can also drop an email at info@princeair.in to for group subscriptions and collaborations.

