India's first talent hunt for professional hair-dressers

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/Mediawire): India's leading professional hair colour and care brand, Streax Professional, has teamed up with India's biggest news platform, The Times Group; to bring to you India's first talent hunt for professional hair stylists. Streax Professional Times India Hair Style Icon is a one-of-a-kind competition that brings hairdressers from across the country on one platform.





The competition is designed to scout the best talent in hair styling, basis various tasks framed by industry experts and international celebrity stylists like Savio John Pereira, Joakim Roos and Yolly Ten Koppel, along with technical experts from Streax Professional.



From the online entries, 250 Semi-finalists will compete in the zonal rounds to find the top 10 finalists. These finalists will then be groomed in Mumbai and compete against each other to showcase at Bombay Times Fashion Week on October 2 at The St. Regis Mumbai, finally revealing, the coveted title of India's first Hair Style Icon

The competition is open to all professional hairdressers who are keen to showcase their skills through a neutral, merit-based process. Categories one will be judged on are Female Cut and Colour, Female Creative Color, Female Red Carpet Upstyle, Men's Creative Cut and Colour.



Here's what Professional Hair Dressers can win

- Win upto Rs 15 Lakh worth cash prizes

- Trip to attend Paris Fashion Week 2023

- Annul Contract with Streax Professional

- Interview with Times of India, Femina and Grazia

Said Rochelle Chabbra, Head, Professional Division, Streax Professional, "Technical expertise and skills are a critical pillar for the professional channel and hairdressers are nothing less than artists. Streax Professional has always committed to inspire and empower stylists, with the best in hair and beauty; and the Streax Professional Hair Style Icon awards are designed with this purpose in mind; to shape and nurture this creativity and passion, to churn out the best of the artists and give them a platform of recognition and empowerment."

IHI aims to scout for talent and aptitude from across the country and change the world of hairdressers in India forever. It's our passion to build expertise and help hairstylists and artists reach their highest potential in a neutral and impartial way.

Important Dates

- West Semi-finals - Aug 13, Mumbai. Last date to register: Aug 6

- North Semi-finals - Aug 20, Gurgaon, Last date to register: Aug 12

- South Semi-finals - Aug 30, Bangalore, Last date to register: Aug 21

- East Semi-finals - Sep 10, Kolkata, Last date to register: Aug 27

- North East Semi-finals - Sep 20, Guwahati, Last date to register: Sep 3

Register on: - www.indiahairstyleicon.com

Streax Professional strives to inspire and empower hair experts and consumers with the best in hair and beauty; with Innovation, Style and Glamour every day! It is committed to inspire and empower hair experts with its extensive range of products combining International technology with an In-depth understanding of Consumer's evolving needs and make a professional world standard beauty experience accessible to them.

Times Group is India's foremost news and publishing house that is also known for recognising talent across sectors through various platforms such as Femina Miss India, Filmfare Awards, Miss Diva, I Am She, Fresh Face; and others.

Disclaimer: Content Produced by Optimal Media Solutions Limited

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)