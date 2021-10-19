India's first Vaio exclusive brand store launched in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI/PNN): Nexstgo Company Ltd has announced the launch of its first VAIO exclusive brand store in India.

The Japan-based manufacturer has already entered the market after the launch of its laptops at the beginning of the year and is all set to regain its position as the dominant choice in the category.

Equipped with high-performance proficiency, VAIO is capturing the heart of every gadgeteer with its premium and ingeniously crafted laptop design in the Indian market.

Nexstgo Company Ltd is licensed for the manufacturing, sales, and marketing as well as after-sales services of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark across countries, including Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Middle East markets and now India. The Japanese label has recently launched two mid-range laptop series, namely the minimalist E15 and the thunderous SE14 powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor, equipped with an all-day battery life of up to 12 hours along with top-of-the-line features.

Also, its flagship model VAIO Z is the latest in the lineup and is the world's first 3D printed, contoured carbon fibre laptop. VAIO is reassuring its position as the pioneer of tech-savvy laptops with a new range of laptops available at their brand store at Phoenix Market City Mall, Kurla, Mumbai, along with the online e-commerce giants as well. The brand has also introduced a 24x7 toll-free hotline to provide prompt support to its customers with premium services and best class features.

Alex Chung, Co-founder and CEO of Nexstgo Company Ltd said, "We, at Nexstgo, understand that India is one of the biggest markets in the technology segment. Thus, we have taken a step forward to strengthen our offline presence with our first exclusive store of VAIO located at the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The people of the country are inspired with the launch of our brand, and this resulted in the successful launch of our laptops."

Speaking on the launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) and Country General Manager (India), Nexstgo Company Ltd., said, "We are rhapsodized about the launch of VAIO's first exclusive brand store in India and intend to reacquire its position in the market with the state of the art of consumer experience via our store. Looking forward to becoming the first choice for laptop buyers across the country." She also spoke about the brand's plans to go full throttle in expanding its footprint in the Indian subcontinent.



Creating Value with VAIO Corporation

VAIO Corporation partnered with Nexstgo Company Limited in 2018 to oversee the business in Asia. The license agreement included manufacturing, sales and marketing as well as servicing of VAIO laptops under the VAIO trademark in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan markets. With its headquarters and manufacturing base located in Azumino City, Nagano Prefecture, it is engaged in planning, design, development, manufacturing, sales and ancillary services in the PC business and EMS business.

Nexstgo Company Limited - Redefining Experiences

With its motto, "Do what the giants can't", Nexstgo focuses on bringing experiential technical solutions to modern-day corporate leaders since 2016. They challenge every limitation of function, technology and aesthetics, using a human-oriented approach to design a splendid array of products. Nexstgo is committed to bring new revolutionary experiences in technology through introducing a wide product range, which includes PC, smart home, IoT, artificial intelligence, and corporate solutions.

Nexstgo is keen to reimagine market frameworks and create values to users that surpass perceived expectations. They deliver unprecedented product innovation and create product innovations about how technological breakthroughs will shape our future. www.nexstgo.com

www.in.vaio.com

