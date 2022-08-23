India's Incredible Teachers Student Choice Award: Pay Teacher's Day Warm Tribute for the Unsung Warriors

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/Oswaal Books): India's Incredible Teachers - Student's Choice Awards| Teacher Award Certificates & Categories 2022 | Teacher Award Nominations From Student & Parents

Nominate now at https://bit.ly/3QTUZaa

Note: - The nominations will end on 31st August 2022, so the students should better hurry.

Teachers are the ones who pave the way for students. They are the ones who try things first to show students this is not how you do it.

More than two years ago, the entire world witnessed a tumultuous change with the arrival of covid-19. Among the other adjustments that people were struggling to adapt to, classrooms were shifted from in-person to virtual.

The change was equally new to the teachers as it was to students. When the majority of the students went to be a little relaxed and off the study routine, teachers continued their commitment to their profession and tried hard to quickly adopt these changes and continued their teachings with full enthusiasm.

And that is exactly why Oswaal Books, during these past years, has constantly been organising events and contests as a token of gratitude to the teachers for sticking by the students through the unprecedented times of pandemic.

Teachers, during these tough times, have been nothing short of an angel for students. When they started putting efforts and commitment to supporting their pious profession of teaching during the pandemic, the bond between teacher and student became sturdy.

The time was inevitably short for teachers to quickly adopt the means and tools of digital classrooms, which they did with dexterity. Through thick and thin, they adopted new teaching platforms and continued maintaining a personal connection with the students. Those long hours at night are spent on a self-learning, and in the daytime, keeping the engagement of the students intact along with facing other challenges as well.

All this must have fortified the bond between you and your teacher. Hence, Oswaal Books would like to celebrate that bond on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Last year, Oswaal Books had released a short movie depicting various challenges a teacher must have faced during the early times of covid. The movie highlighted how the new teaching platforms and tools were skilfully adopted in a short amount of time by teachers and educators around the country that they were not accustomed to using.

Watch out at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YTQJuaOeu-Y

Now, Oswaal Books are back again with yet another campaign to show gratitude to the future-makers of our country. As Teacher's Day is approaching, the bond between the teachers and the students can be further strengthened once students start calling them India's Incredible Teachers.

Based on the same idea, we are back again with a campaign, more of a platform, where students can come out and nominate their teachers as India's Incredible Teachers. This year, the campaign has been organised for students to show gratitude towards their teachers who, through these past tough times, when covid had hit us all and hit us hard, have been nothing short of lifeguards for the students.

With this campaign, students can fill out a regular form in which they are required to nominate their teachers for the India's Incredible Teachers - Student's Choice Awards| Teacher Award Certificates & Categories 2022 | Teacher Award Nominations From Student & Parents.



They would be required to mention the details of the teacher as well and, once done, submit the form. The top 50 most voted teachers will be rewarded with Rs 2.5 Lacs worth of prizes & much more.

Typically, schools around the country do their bit and try to shower teaching staff with rewards and ceremonies and appreciation awards during their annual Teacher Appreciation Week. But just one week out of an entire school year doesn't adequately justify the hard work and grit that the teachers put in the entire year.

According to independent surveys, just like with students, rewarding teachers and staff by recognizing their efforts often results in happier, more effective teaching faculty and contributes to better teacher-student relationships. Happier teachers lead to happier students, which ultimately leads to a better learning atmosphere.

Students Choice Award for India's Incredible Teacher | Teacher's Day Special

The Student's Choice Award for India's Incredible Teacher is the perfect way for a student to return the love and support they have received from their teachers.

By visiting the Student's Choice Award webpage, students can nominate the teachers who have gone above and beyond to support the continual flow of education along with the overall well-being of the students.

With this award, students will be able to pay sincere gratitude to the teachers who went above their call of duty. Teachers were able to maintain a creative environment of safety and regularity even on the digital platforms. Students can openly and with all hearts say thank you for those long hours teaching with a humble smile and for going beyond your normal working hours to support students in the blinding times.

How can students nominate their Incredible Teachers for India's Incredible Teachers - Student's Choice Awards| Teacher Award Certificates & Categories 2022 | Teacher Award Nominations From Student & Parents?

Students are required to follow these easy steps to ensure that their incredible teacher will be the one to receive the prizes worth Rs 2.5 Lacs and much more.

Visit the Student's Choice Award webpage on the official website of Oswaal Books and fill in your necessary details.

Nominate your teacher with their regular details.

Submit the google form.

Finally, visit the Student's Choice Awards page to nominate India's Incredible Teachers and submit the form to return the love you have been receiving for so many years of learning. - https://bit.ly/3QTUZaa

