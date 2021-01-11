India's Largest Conclave for Senior Care to Focus on Post-COVID Era Challenges - 3rd ASLI Annual Senior Care Conclave 2021

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): While India is gearing up for COVID-19 vaccine rollout nationally, the onslaught of pandemic posed enormous difficulties for healthy living among the senior cohort of the country. In order to assess and deliberate on the challenges, solutions and future roadmap for senior care and living in India, the Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) in partnership with Unmukt - The Senior Hub, today announced its 3rd ASLI Annual Senior Care Conclave to be held virtually from Jan 22-24, 2021 bringing together key stakeholders in the senior care industry.

With 'Reimagining the Senior Care Landscape' as the theme, the three-day conclave aims to facilitate discussion and exchange of ideas on key areas that impact senior care through thoughtfully curated sessions and panel discussions. The virtual conclave will witness participation from distinguished Government dignitaries, eminent speakers and industry experts such as Mr. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs; Mansoor Dalal, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, ASLI; Ankur Gupta, Co-founder & Chairman, ASLI and JMD, Ashiana Housing Ltd.; Rajit Mehta, Mentor, CII Senior Care Taskforce and CEO & MD Antara Senior Living; Adarsh Narahari, Founder & MD, Primus Lifespaces Pvt Ltd; David Stevens, Founder, Standards Wise International, amongst others. The conclave will be a congregation of knowledge leaders and over 200 key stakeholders across Government, senior living operators, healthcare organizations, technology experts, academia and NGOs to address the needs of the industry.

Ashiana Housing, a pioneer of senior living communities in India is the platinum sponsor of the conclave while Primus Lifespaces and Standards Wise International India are associated as gold sponsors. Columbia Pacific Communities and Travancore Foundation are associated with the virtual event as silver and bronze sponsors respectively. Following the inauguration of conclave, a 2-day Senior Utsav Online Expo will be held to provide seniors with a virtual platform to explore and choose products and services suited to their unique need and requirements through interaction with a host of businesses. Leading players in the senior care industry such as Antara Senior Living, Epoch Elder Care, Covai Care, Eden Retirement Living, Emoha Eldercare, Athulya Senior Living, Hope Ek Asha, Kshetra Assisted Living, Ananta Living, Bahri Estates, Vedaanta Senior Living, HealthyGx, Paranjape Schemes, Seniority and more will also display their unique products, offering and services to senior consumers to support them in living in a safe and secure environment. The conclave also presents businesses and individuals who work in retirement planning and senior care with a unique opportunity to build connections and forge stronger collaborations with other players in their area of work.



Highlighting the importance of enhanced focus on senior care, Ankur Gupta, Co-founder & Chairman, ASLI, said, "With a 'new normal' setting in place in a post-pandemic world, healthcare and wellbeing have become of paramount importance, especially for the elderly. Although the senior care industry is still at a budding stage in India, there has certainly been a renewed interest on retirement communities that are built keeping in mind the comfort, safety and wellbeing of the seniors. Through this conclave, we aim to address the needs of senior care industry and promote a deep and wide collaboration between the various ecosystem players for providing our seniors a controlled and convenient environment to enjoy their silver years."

Adarsh Narahari, Founder & MD, Primus Lifespaces Pvt Ltd, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic has hit us all hard. Amongst the vulnerable demographies, elders were the most affected as they were unable to manage chores and missed the company of their children. This has accentuated the need for safe and secure places for seniors with emergency care requirements and made them realize that community living is better suited for hassle-free living. We can now see a tectonic shift in the demand for retirement homes - an increase of 60% in daily enquiries. The reason for this shift is the stress on living in a secure, organized and well-assisted environment to lead a better everyday life. The ASLI conclave brings seniors a great opportunity to interact with several senior care providers across the country under a single roof."

The percentage of senior citizens in India's population has been growing at an increasing rate in recent years and the trend is likely to continue. India's senior citizens are expected to make up around 20% of the population by 2050, up from about 8% in 2015, according to a report by HelpAge India. ASLI was instituted in December 2012 as a national organization with a vision to catalyze the growth and development of the entire senior care continuum (senior living, home care and lifestyle & technology providers) and aspires to create a model of self-regulation and work in tandem with the government on the guidelines of minimum standards for attaining operational excellence by its members in particular and industry at large.

Individuals or businesses interested in ASLI Expo can register themselves at https://bit.ly/3pQJt1N or visit http://www.asli.org.in/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

