India's largest Hungarian cuisine restaurant chain 'Kurtosshhh,' expands its wings in southern India, launches a new outlet in Cochin

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): With "wanderlust" becoming a part of everyone's Instagram bio, people are more than curious and excited to satiate their taste buds with newer cuisines. And India's biggest Hungarian Cuisine restaurant chain 'Kurtosshhh' is a big winner in populating Hungarian Cuisine in the country.

Helmed by Karishma Anadkat, 'Kurtosshhh' is already a 'favourite' restaurant for foodies across the country, with its major hold in top cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Pondicherry, Kakinada, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Valsad, Vapi, Mumbai, Lucknow and Nagpur. While the popular restaurant chain 'Kurtosshhh' has captured almost half of the country with their scrumptious delicacies, 'Kurtosshhh' is all set to capture 'God's own country,' Kerala, with its new launch!

On its new store launch in Cochin, Kerala, Founder & Director of 'Kurtosshhh,' Karishma Anadkat, affirmed, "We are extremely delighted to bring Hungarian cuisine to the mystical land of Kerala. 'Kurtosshhh' is already a household name in the country, with more than 18 franchises across India in just 2 years. We are thrilled to bring our iconic 'Hungarian Kurtos Kalacs' to the amazing people of Kerala. We are determined to provide the exotic appeal of the Hungarian Cuisine adapted to the Indian palate to each and every part of the country. If food is the best part of life, why deprive yourself of having the best?"





On the restaurant chain's phenomenal growth in the past two years, Karishma further added, "'Kurtosshhh' was instituted while I was vacationing in the enchanting city of Budapest, Hungary. I was instantly drawn to the delectable cuisine, especially the 'Kurtos,' that laid the stepping stone to creating a revolution in the Indian F&B industry. It has been 2 years since 'Kurtosshhh' began satiating the taste buds of Indians, and we have a loyal customer base of more than 2 million and 18 franchises. We affirm our conviction to be the leading restaurant chain in the country."

The people of Kerala can now relish the mouth-watering dishes from Hungarian Cuisine like 'Chimney Cake,' 'Mac n Cheese,' 'Pizza Kurtosshhh,' 'Kartoos Kurtosshhh,' 'Rice Bowls,' 'Mac n Cheese', 'Classic Indian Kurtosshhh,' and lot more! Kurtosshhh keeps winning hearts with their Indianised version of the classic Hungarian food across India and now invites you to Cochin.

