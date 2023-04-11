India's largest private generic pharmacy chain Davaindia opens 100th COCO store, enters south India

Gulbarga (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI/PNN): Davaindia Generic Pharmacy, the largest private generic pharmacy retail chain and a brand of Zota Healthcare Ltd., touched a major milestone on Monday with the launch of its 100th Company Owned and Company Operated (COCO) store.

The 100th store was launched in the Gulbarga district of Karnataka in the presence of Dr Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Thousands of products, including generic medicines to treat acute and chronic ailments, in addition to a range of products in the health & wellness segment, Over The Counter (OTC) products, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, protein supplements, Ayurvedic products, and surgical products will be available at the most affordable prices at the store. It will also sell high-end premium products at affordable prices.



"At Davaindia, our commitment is to make high-quality generic medicines available to people at affordable rates. The launch of the 100th Company Owned and Company Operated Davaindia store is a strong reflection of our commitment to making generic medicines and pharma products widely available and easily accessible. The launch of this store also marks our foray into South India. We look forward to opening more COCO and franchisee stores in this part of the country in the coming months and helping patients save significantly in medicine bill," Dr Sujit Paul said.

Davaindia Generic Pharmacy has revolutionised the Indian healthcare scenario by ensuring the availability of high-quality generic medicines to the masses at affordable rates. Davaindia offers a comparative cost benefit with savings of up to 90 per cent on medicine bills. Since its launch in 2017, Davaindia has established more than 650 retail outlets that cater to more than 75 lakh customers across the country.

Zota Healthcare Ltd. makes a range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and ayurvedic medicines and is known as the pioneer of new products, ideas, services, and models. From humble beginnings in the year 2000, Zota Healthcare has emerged as a well-established and acclaimed NSE-listed pharma company. Driven by excellence, quality, integrity, challenges and opportunities, Zota Healthcare Ltd. has grown from strength to strength and also supplies its products to the various regulated and semi-regulated markets of Asia, Africa, Russia & Latin America.

