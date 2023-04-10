India's leading home furnishing brand Durian Furniture is back in Hyderabad with their 2nd store at Sarath City Capital Mall

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI/PNN): After experiencing a positive response from the enthusiastic people of Hyderabad, India's renowned lifestyle furnishing brand Durian Furniture announced the launch of their second store in the City on 2nd April 2023, just in time for the summer refresh. This expansive store spread across an area of 2000 sq. ft., is situated in the Sarath City Capital Mall, the largest shopping destination of Hyderabad, and displays a diverse collection of high-quality luxury furniture pieces.

Celebrated for being timeless and highly durable, Durian Furniture offers 1000+ designs for your home including sofa sets, recliners, coffee, and side tables, lounge chairs, dining room furniture, study tables, and WFH essentials, premium bedroom furniture including queen and king size beds, and more. From mid-century modern classics to contemporary design, they have a wide range of products designed to complement modern Indian homes. Along with their official website, which is India's largest online luxury furniture destination, Durian now has 50+ stores across India and counting.

With an exciting inaugural offer on a select range of home and office furniture, the store creates a haven for premium furniture pieces for the people of Hyderabad.



India's leading Omni-channel luxury furniture brand was founded in 1985, by Sajjan Dokania, with the courageous objective of becoming India's one-stop luxury furniture solution. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric approach has played a vital role in becoming a trusted name in the Indian furniture industry. Durian also offers their customers the freedom to personalize and customize their furniture to match their preferences and comfort. In addition to this, their top-notch services include an unmatched 5-year warranty, complimentary personalized expert assistance, convenient EMI options, hassle-free delivery, and more contributing to a stress-free post-purchase experience.

If you are looking to buy furniture in Hyderabad, then visit the Durian store in the Sarath City Capital Mall to touch and experience the livable luxury by yourself. You can talk to their design experts to find the right furniture that fits your home and lifestyle. To know more about Durian Furniture: Visit www.durian.in

Address: 2nd Floor, Unit Number: 2F-129-131, Sarath City Capital Mall, Near Botanical Garden, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500084.

Store Contact No: 8424833067

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

