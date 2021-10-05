India's leading Influencer Marketing Agency Krazyfox planning to expand its operations globally

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading multi-channel network, Krazyfox has announced its expansion in the markets of Bangladesh, UAE and the Middle Eastern region.

The expansion is backed by the growing demand for appealing and entertaining content by brands across the globe to promote their businesses.

After establishing itself in Indian markets, Krazyfox is planning to expand its operations in Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries of Middle-East

Within a year Krazyfox signed up 1000+ creators and influencers

It has offline network of 400+ college ambassadors to increase brand awareness and to run offline campaigns in more than 20+ colleges and universities of India

Onboarded MOJ, one of the top short video apps in India as their exclusive clients

The company has officially signed 1000+ creators and 200+ influencers in various parts of the world to deliver the best content and influencer marketing results to their customers. Besides, the strong offline network of over 400+ college ambassadors provides strength to the business. It helps brands to establish themselves between the youth belonging to different colleges and universities.



Speaking about the growth of the industry Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of Krazyfox says, "We are glad to announce that we are taking the Krazyfox globally. With this expansion, we aim to fully explore the potential of influencer marketing to engage customers across the markets of Bangladesh, the Middle East region, and India with regional content. We believe that Influencer marketing is not just a marketing tool but it is a journey of buyers from shortlisting to buying a product. With our established expertise, refined strategies, and AI-based monitoring software, we are committed to providing engaging content and enhancing the brand identity."

As E-commerce and social media converge, GenZ is making their purchasing decisions after considering the reviews of the influencers they follow. Therefore, it becomes necessary for the brands to reinforce their brand and foster credibility through effective campaigns and content strategy. Krazyfox'is growing at a fast pace and has an ambitious goal of starting operations in Europe and the US markets in the coming 2-3 years.

Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of Krazyfox added, "This is just the beginning chapter for influencer marketing industry. As an established company in the industry, we believe that it will grow by 2000 percent in the coming 2-3 years. We are already working in the Bangladesh market with the leading short video platform Snack Video. Besides, we are collaborating with other internet companies as well."

Commenting on the development, Ozair Yermal, Co-founder of Krazyfox says, "We are proud to share that from a small office, Krazyfox is expanding globally in a short duration of one year. We are opening our local offices in Dubai, Turkey & Bangladesh markets to offer better support to our existing and new clients. This industry was growing even before the pandemic but after the lockdowns, it has witnessed exponential growth. The brands registers the importance of video-based content to sell their product and they are separately focusing and allocating funds for it. Influencer marketing industry bolstering and creating brand awareness among people via various campaign and delivering the brand's idea directly to target customers. We as a brand alone onboarded more than 50 companies with us and run many successful campaigns. We believe that taking our business into different markets will help brands and startups to gain the trust of their target customers."

The company has a long list of top Instagram and YouTube influencers and top-notch clients telling success stories of their business growth with influencer marketing strategies and campaigns. Krazyfox stands out in the Indian market with its multilingual influencer offering, which helps businesses to reach almost every corner of India including Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It has a regional and local content creator base, which targets Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, and Tamil speakers.

Krazyfox is India's fastest-growing multi-channel network. It creates and executes inspiring Influencer marketing strategies and campaigns for various brands. It helps creators and Influencers monetize their digital platforms by partnering them with various clients on the Influencer marketing campaigns.

Krazyfox has a team of Influencer marketing experts to help clients to associate with influencers, bloggers, vloggers, and creators to target the right audience. It is an essential platform to establish brand engagement with users utilizing Influencer marketing and offline campaigns.

