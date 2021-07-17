India's leading polyfibre manufacturer Jogani Reinforcement is expanding its foothold in the USA amidst the pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI/PNN): The home-grown brand, Jogani Reinforcement has been a global leader at exporting poly fibres to the USA, Singapore and Canada. After doing successful business in India, Singapore, the USA, Canada and other developed nations even during the pandemic, Jogani Reinforcement is optimistic about taking a new step towards their journey by expanding globally. They are currently setting up their office in Florida to take major control over the thriving global market. Their patented poly fibre has already been internationally acclaimed for being the chief material in most of the renowned architectural structures of the world. Now, with the global takeover, Jogani Reinforcement is positive about making their presence felt throughout the world.

A company of a highly diversified business group led by MaheshKumar, Jogani Reinforcement has high expertise and years of experience in developing engineering fibres and fabrics. These special grade fibres are being used around the globe by even top-level companies like L&T, ACC, Ultratech in their various construction projects to ensure tensile reinforcement along with crack control. With these fibres, you will be able to ensure longevity for the structures while making them much more durable. Also, the company have ISO 9001 for their Quality Management system along with ISO 14001 certification. Furthermore, the fibres are produced as per the ASTM C 1116 of the American Quality Standards. So, it further goes to show the level of quality assurance that you can expect from the company's products.

Jogani Reinforcement has successfully changed the landscape by developing a way to eliminate common infrastructural issues that are faced in any concrete structure with their high-quality synthetic poly-fibre. From the roads to real estate, the company has reinforced the infrastructure of our nation to reach the peak of its development curve.



But now the question is why these reinforcement fibres are so exceptional? To understand that, you will first have to understand the role these synthetic fibres play in any structure. To begin with, the first thing that needs mentioning is the versatility of these synthetic fibres. These products can be used perfectly with RCC, PQC, PCC, Mortar, FRC, Short Crete, Plaster, Cement Articles, Precast and different other concrete structures and applications. When the fibre is spread consistently through the cement or the aggregate mixture, it adds tensile reinforcement. Thus, it ensures better ductility of the concrete or mortar. Moreover, the microscopic fibres provide support to the concrete or mortar in multiple dimensions thereby offering MSR-Micro Secondary Reinforcement. Due to the secondary reinforcement at the microscopic level, the structure becomes abrasion and shatter-resistant. It also helps in eliminating the rebound losses, wearing and reduces the propagation of the cracks significantly.

Since the fibres offer a significant reduction in the rebound loss, you will be able to reduce the labour and material cost greatly. In other words, with these synthetic poly-fibres from Jogani Reinforcement, you will be able to reduce the cost of construction apart while boosting the quality of construction greatly. But that's not all the fibres do! These fibres provide a noteworthy boost to the flexural toughness, impact strength and tensile strength of concrete. Jogani Reinforcement has developed these fibres in such a way that it can effectively reduce the tendency of cracking in mortar or concrete during thermal expansion and contraction. The fibres also come in handy to protect the corners and sharp edges in plasters, especially during the plastic stage. In conclusion, the fibres are also beneficial in PQC and different other high-level constructions.

The synthetic fibres that Jogani Reinforcement has developed are high tensile and have high dispersion. These fibres are changing the crack control aspect in all constructions and helping leading construction companies in India to build better and more durable structures. Jogani Reinforcement is looking to contribute to a better and stronger future of the country with its innovative products.

