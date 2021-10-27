India's leading precision oncology company 4baseCare joins hands with US based Cellworks to bring AI-driven personalised cancer care in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): 4baseCare, a precision oncology company in India, today announced a collaboration with Cellworks Group, Inc., a US-based company and world leader in Personalized Medicine in the key therapeutic areas of Oncology and Immunology.

As a part of this association, the organisations will further their capabilities in personalised cancer care and treatment strategy based on advanced clinical insights through genomics-based molecular profiling and biosimulation.

The collaboration aims to deliver greater insights to the oncology fraternity, predict patient therapy responses and enable therapy selection resulting in optimal treatment outcomes.

4baseCare has developed a strong portfolio of Cancer gene panels to identify actionable insights for personalised cancer therapy. Within these, the TarGT Absolute test from 4baseCare is the most comprehensive test with a whole-exome and transcriptome approach to identify DNA and RNA alterations in 20,000 genes.

The comprehensive molecular insights of 4baseCare's TarGT Absolute test will be further advanced through Cellworks personalised cancer therapy predictions for front-line and refractory patients and will guide oncologists in India to select the optimal treatment strategy for each patient. In addition, knowing each patient's response to therapies prior to treatment will enable oncologists to personalise drug selection, avoid unnecessary treatments and improve patient outcomes.



The Cellworks Biosimulation Platform and Computational Omics Biology Model (CBM) utilises next genome sequencing (NGS) data and other patient-specific data, such as transcriptomics, to predict individual patient responses to therapies. Cellworks' biosimulated predictions are made available to the physician and patient based on a Therapy Response Index (TRI) within Cellworks Singulaa, and Cellworks Venturaa reports.

Speaking on the strategic collaboration, Hitesh Goswami, CEO, 4baseCare, said, "We are constantly working towards delivering our promise of precision medicine to help personalise the treatment for Indian cancer patients. With this collaboration, for the first time, Indian oncologists would have access to the most advanced bio-simulation based molecular reports for personalising treatment of their cancer patients."

"We look forward to collaborating with 4baseCare and utilising TarGT Absolute to provide oncologists in India with personalised therapy predictions that improve patient outcomes," said Michele Macpherson, Chief Business Officer at Cellworks Group.

