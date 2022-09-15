India's leading solo women travel group- Wander Womaniya shares plan for International trips as industry is back in boom

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV): Wander Womaniya- a solo women travel group, shares plan for international trips as the travel industry gets back on track. The company will be focusing upon providing offbeat and affordable trips for solo female travellers in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Laos, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Turkey, Sri Lanka, UAE, Hong Kong and more destinations. For the longest of time, so many restrictions had been up on international travel, resulting in people only looking out for domestic trips, however as the restrictions have started to wear off, this solo women travel group is all set with their fascinating itineraries and have recently launched their international packages after a tremendous response on their domestic budget trips.

"We are launching these countries because they are less explored as of now yet very beautiful in terms of culture and nature, with mesmerizing sights and soul filling local food, these places are worth a visit. And on top of it all, these countries are budget-friendly. We aim to democratize foreign travel for young women of India as it is travel itself which gives a new outlook to life, and the more one travels, the more they get to know about themselves. Something every woman in India should experience." Says Anuj Jain, founder of Wander Womaniya.

Anuj further added, "It's a fact that solo travel hasn't always been the easiest, and that being said, it sadly can get even trickier for women. Guys don't have to worry much, all they have to do is pack their bags and leave, whereas for girls, they have to think about a million factors especially if it's an international one. However, that shouldn't stop one from doing what they love and travel the world right? Each country has something different and special to offer, so if you are travelling to a distant land, it's always better to explore it just as locals would do. It gives a sense of belongingness, moreover a sense of being at home even though you are far away from it." And what's better than the feeling of home? At Wander Womaniya, we always aim to give our travellers an experience which they'll cherish forever."



The company has seen a wonderful response in the domestic segment and enabled over 500 women to live their dream solo trip experience. Wander Womaniya has also witnessed a steep rise in its social media followers and have gained 20k followers on Instagram.



With the increase in solo travel in past few years and now the wearing off of travel restrictions according to a recent research from MMGY, more travellers are going solo in 2022. According to the research, one in four travellers plan to a solo trip and in the next six months Gen-Z and Millennials will lead the way. Pinterest which is an image-sharing and social media platform immensely popular among millennials & Gen Z girls has reported a whopping 350 per cent increase in women pinning articles related to 'solo female travel'.

Travelling internationally always ends up teaching us a lot about life and people, every culture is interrelated yet so different and magnificent in the way they celebrate life. So, if you've got that adventure streak but couldn't channel it due to travel restrictions, now is the time you take out your passports and fill it with the stamps you've always been yearning for.

Needless to say, leave the worry, take that leap, travel solo, and travel with strangers who'll one day become a special part of your life and your travel anecdotes which you might someday share with your loved ones.

