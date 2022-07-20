India's most focused event for organic, natural products and millets is set to be held from September 1-3, 2022

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): NuernbergMesse India is pleased to announce the 14th edition of BIOFACH INDIA and the 4th edition of NATURAL EXPO INDIA, leading platforms for the Organic and Natural Products Industry. The exhibition will take place from September 1-3, 2022, along with the premier edition of MILLETS INDIA, a focused forum featuring Leading Producers of Millets and Value-Added Millet Products.

Organic Industry on a solid growth trajectory

India produced around 3496800.34 MT (2020-21) of certified organic products which include all varieties of food products namely Oil Seeds, fibre, Sugar cane, Cereals & Millets, Cotton, Pulses, Aromatic & Medicinal Plants, Tea, Coffee, Fruits, Spices, Dry Fruits, Vegetables, Processed foods etc. The production is not limited to the edible sector but also produces organic cotton fibre, functional food products etc. The total volume of export during 2020-21 was 888179.68 MT. The organic food export realization was around INR 707849.52 Lakhs (1040.95 million USD). Organic products are exported to USA, European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Korea Republic, Israel, Switzerland, Ecuador, Vietnam, Australia etc.

While the pandemic disrupted supply chains the world over and distressed farmers across the globe, it has also pushed people to move towards organic choices. The Indian organic food market has also seen a surge with a market size touching $820 million in 2020, which was just about $200 million in 2018, as per the report, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 24% during 2022-2026.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director and Chairperson of the Board, NuernbergMesse India, asserts that Organic lifestyle is the way forward, "The world is gradually shifting towards organic lifestyle. BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as the most important platform in the sector. This year we are excited to announce 'MILLETS INDIA' - the premier edition of the event, which will help organisations showcase this 'SuperFood' to a global audience. The platform allows the entire industry to network, exchange information and ideas, foster dialogue and business. Whether you are an established business or individual planning to explore the sector, this is the platform for you."

MILLETS INDIA - the future is bright!

India with its 41.04 per cent global market share is the largest global producer and fifth largest exporter of Millets with a production of approx. 12 million MT annually. Recognizing the immense potential of this crop, the Government of India is taking various measures to create further domestic and international demand and to raise awareness of the nutritional values of this superfood to public. To facilitate the movement, 2018 was celebrated as the year of Millets in India and 2023 has now been declared the 'International Year of Millets' by United Nations. To provide a relevant forum for Industry in India, NuernbergMesse India will be presenting the premier edition of 'MILLETS INDIA'. The expo will have on display a wide range of Millet-based raw materials, products and services both Indian and international. It is supported by APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) is the knowledge partner and will be held parallel to BIOFACH INDIA. https://www.millets-india.com/

Sivakumar Venugopal, Group Director, NuernbergMesse India emphasized on the future dependency on Millets, "We are very excited to announce the launch of MILLETS INDIA. Millets have always been an integral part of Indian nutritional diet. The crop's capability to withstand harsh climate and its nutrient-packed properties makes it a superfood. The premier show of MILLETS INDIA will be followed by the International Year of Millets next year. This augurs well for the growth of this sector and the event."



Connect to Re-Experience

Visitors can look forward to an impressive display of products and solutions from various segments including organic food and drinks, natural cosmetics, wellness, Millet-based products, ecological textiles and certification.

The event will also offer a knowledge platform for dialogue and networking. Industry speakers will highlight the latest trend forecasts, developments and challenges in the respective sectors through presentations, case studies and best practice examples.

"BIOFACH INDIA co-located with NATURAL EXPO INDIA is an important platform where the industry meets face to face, and exchanges knowledge, dialogues and network. This year we will also be welcoming the MILLETS industry. We are positive that this year will set new benchmarks and we look forward to meeting the industry in person at the exhibition," says Markus Reetz, Executive Director of International Exhibitions at NurnbergMesse.

Further information can be found on BIOFACH India website - https://www.biofach-india.com/

BIOFACH WORLD

The leading exhibitions in the BIOFACH World connect organic marketplaces with international demand in 8 key economic regions of the world - and promote the development of regional markets at the same time. They are the meeting places for supply and demand, raw materials and convenience products, manufacturers and buyers, as well as politics and media.

NuernbergMesse is one of the 15 largest trade fair companies in the world. Its portfolio covers around 120 national and international trade fairs and congresses at the Nuernberg location and worldwide. It is the people, their ideas and products, which have made NurnbergMesse a globally successful trade fair company. Every year, about 35,000 exhibitors (international share: 44 per cent) and up to 1.5 million visitors (international share of trade visitors: 26 per cent) participate in the own, partner and guest events of the NurnbergMesse Group, which is present with subsidiaries in China, North America, Brazil, Italy, India, Austria and Greece (Forum S.A). Worldwide, the NurnbergMesse Group has a network of about 51 representative agencies which are active in over 116 countries. As the Indian representative for the NurnbergMesse Group we assist and support Indian companies in expanding their business into global markets and international companies into the Indian market.

