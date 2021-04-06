India's new found openness about Crypto Ecosystem, a good signal for its future digital economy

New Delhi, [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recent lifting of ban on cryptocurrency trading by the Supreme Court, followed by statements from India's Finance Minister about this new digital age marvel with open-mindedness augurs extremely well for India's next level of digital leap and digital leadership.

"India has a few key advantages that have the potential to make it a global leader in new age fintech services, bitcoin mining, and cryptocurrency trading," said Daly Young Chief Product Officer of Bingbon, a leading crypto trading platform that empowers retail traders to use crypto derivative contracts. Bingbon, based out of Singapore, covers not only digital assets but also other financial instruments, such as FOREX, indices, and commodities.

Welcoming the recent development in India, Daly Young said that the country needs to look ahead and take advantage of its huge foundational strength in order to reap the benefits of the next wave of digital technologies.

"India has already developed a strong base in innovative next-generation blockchain and distributed ledger technologies, and this coupled with its huge pool of mathematical talent will help propel India into a global leadership position in this space," said Daly Young.



Daly Young supported the need to create a sound regulatory framework so that credible crypto exchanges can effectively operate and provide secure platforms to people who are interested in trading and investing in cryptocurrencies. Such a framework will create greater trust and script a new chapter in India's digital march.

A robust crypto ecosystem will bring down economic and financial transaction cost, help faster digital adoption and create new employment opportunities.

Founded in 2018, Bingbon has established itself as a leading crypto trading platform that empowers retail traders to use crypto derivative contracts. It was founded with the aim to become a pioneer and market leader - Bingbon covers not only digital assets but also other financial instruments, such as FOREX, indices, and commodities.

Simultaneously, with the integration of advanced features like copy trading and demo trading, Bingbon simplifies the trading and investment experience for investors from all around the world. Thanks to its efficient and cost-efficient trading mechanism, Bingbon has successfully raised a large user community along with a number of other achievements. So far, there are over 500,000 account members on Bingbon who create around $500,000,000 of trading volume per day.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

