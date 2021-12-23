India's no.1 mobile skins brand, Gadgetshieldz to launch its fabric texture this week

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After giving a glimpse to their followers on Instagram and Twitter about a couple of weeks ago, Gagdetshieldz®, India's No.1 Mobile Skins and Screen Protectors brand, is now set to release their most awaited mobile skin texture to be included in their multi-textured mobile skins range Skinnova® in the upcoming week namely as, 'Fabrix'.

No announcement has been made regarding a launch date or compatible devices yet; it's most likely to be released for all flagship and best-selling devices.

'Fabrix', the brand new fabric texture addition to the Skinnova® range by Gadgetshieldz®, is said to be different from their previous mobile skin textures as this is going to be a texture with very high grip because of its mesh styling.



In the range mentioned before, they have multiple types of minimalistic, authentic-feeling textured mobile skins that cater to the necessities of avid gadget users who do not like bulky phone/device cases, scratches and zero-grip. Gadgetshieldz® has covered all these issues by providing customers with a variety of textures and assured quality. Corresponding to the device, the company also gives precise cut-outs instead of DIYs, thus reducing the user's hassle.

Mukesh Jain, CEO of Gadgetshieldz® says, "Feedbacks and suggestions from our customers are of utmost importance to us; we give our 100 per cent to work on them. In fact, we observe our demographics i.e. Millenials and Gen Z people very closely and keep up with what they need. Further consistent observation, we have understood that these two generations of people need a more qualitative, precise, diverse and trendy approach to whatever they buy. For people who like the simplistic ways of device protection, we have invisible screens and full-body protectors with virtual invisibility and self-healing properties, ensuring device protection while keeping it minimal. For the ones who like a little bit of colour pop here and patterns there, Skinnova® mobile skins range is just perfect for them as it provides protection along with different texture options. 'Fabrix' is going to be our latest addition to the Skinnova® mobile skins range and since it's very much an awaited one, we are sure our customers are going to love it the most."

