India's Own Luxury Brand, Kimirica, is Redefining Self-Care

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): Kimirica Lifestyle, a luxury and 100% vegan self-care brand is pulling out all the stops to capture the market with its range of premium self-care products. Since 2012, Kimirica has maintained its position as one of the nation's most well-known luxury lifestyle companies because of its original idea of promoting a vegan and ethical way of life. What sets it apart from the rest is the fact that the company is the primary innovator, formulator, and manufacturer of everything it produces. What's more, every 2 seconds a Kimirica product is used somewhere around the globe due to its presence in numerous luxury hotels such as Leela, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Jumeirah, and Radisson.

The brainchild of Kimi Jain, Rica Jain, Mohit Jain and Rajat Jain, Kimirica Lifestyle is a brand that believes in making a difference in not just how one experiences luxury self-care, but also the impact it leaves on the planet. From the design of the product label to the ingredients that are used, every product is meticulously and thoughtfully created. The Kimirica vision is nothing less than to create the ultimate experience in luxury with safe, effective ingredients that are ethically and sustainably sourced. Ultimately Kimirica wants to offer an enriching, soothing, and revitalizing self-care experience that one can indulge in wholeheartedly.

The brand recently made headlines due to its partnership with globally acclaimed star Kiara Advani. Announcing the partnership, co-founder Kimi Jain, said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kiara Advani. I couldn't think of a better face to promote our brand. The story of Kimirica, in a true sense, is a Love Story, and I am elated to see that Kiara loves the brand as much as we do. Kimirica is redefining luxury. Our passion is to spread joy through natural, sustainable, luxurious experiences. And our partnership with Kiara aims to create awareness around how self-care is a way to shower yourself with love - something we could all do a little more of."

Kimirica is constantly scaling its online and offline presence. The brand's tie-up with Shopper's Stop and Nykaa has ensured its presence in all the major states. To make gifting and self-care more experiential and luxurious, Kimirica opened the doors to its flagship store in Phoenix Citadel, central India's largest shopping mall. Ultra-modern and luxurious, Kimirica's flagship store brings inspired attention to detail, including a signature fragrance and a music selection curated personally by Kimi Jain, co-founder of Kimirica. The store resembles the brand ethos with its clean, minimal architectural design and an aim to provide a 360-degree view of all the products at first glance. Earlier this year, the brand also launched its first gifting studio in the city of Indore to provide a truly elegant and personalized gifting experience. With 40+ retail outlets and kiosks, 20+ stockists in India itself and a vast global reach, this Made-in-India self-care brand has amassed great patronage.



Recently, the brand has received yet another accolade in its already illustrious journey. Mohit Jain, the co-founder and CEO of Kimirica Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony. The award was a recognition of his leadership and his company's excellence in the field of Beauty & Personal Care.

With an exemplary design experience of over 20+ years, Mohit Jain is a visionary leader with an unmatched passion for creating unforgettable brand experiences. Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, Mohit Jain said: "Our sole aim has been to promote a conscious lifestyle. We are honored to be recognized by the Economic Times for the difference we have made. The award is a testament to what we do and a celebration of our deeply rooted ethos and passionate team of diverse leaders, scientists and innovators who have created these products entirely in India."

Kimirica Lifestyle Private Limited is a subsidiary of Kimirica Ventures along with sister brands like Soaq Wellness Private Limited, Souq Lifestyle Private Limited, Prefme Matrix Private Limited, Pataa Technologies Private Limited, Kudos space and Bombay Island Coffee Company. Kimirica Ventures as a whole has accomplished some significant feats in a short span. Mohit Jain thinks that their desire to work on ground-breaking innovation and create future-proof offerings can be revolutionary. Now Kimirica aims to spread its vegan, eco-friendly and ethical approach to luxury self-care worldwide.

To know more about Kimirica, visit: https://www.kimirica.shop/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

