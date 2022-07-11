India's Pallavi Singh bags the Mrs Universe Divine Crown in South Korea

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/GPRC): Pallavi Singh, from India, has bagged the Mrs Universe Divine Title at the finals held at Yeosu City, South Korea. Pallavi Singh hails from Kanpur. She has made India proud in this contest that saw participation from 110 countries. This is indeed a proud moment for India. Pallavi Singh was the only contestant from Asia in the Mrs Universe contest. She has demonstrated the strong will and commitment of Indian women to excel in all walks of life.

Pallavi Singh won the title of Mrs India held in Jaipur in 2020. She then won the title of Mrs Indo-Asia Universe in the Asia-level competition held in Delhi in October 2021. She was the contestant from India and Asia in the Mrs Universe contest, which saw her taking away the crown.



In her student life, a graduate of Delhi University, Pallavi Singh was the President of the Students Union of Aurobindo College. After her studies, she received dozens of awards while working in Reliance General Insurance and other institutions in her career. In 2021, she was also awarded the women in Insurance award at the Indian Business Women Summit 2021, among multiple industries.

An elated Mrs Universe Divine Pallavi Singh said, "I want to create awareness in the field of women empowerment through this title". Pallavi Singh has been a regular contributor to NariSamartha, an organisation dedicated to women's empowerment and social work, run by her mother, Geeta Singh, for the last 30 years. "It is because of the values instilled in me by my mother that I have been able to create an indelible mark and attain this international identity and recognition. I want to propagate the same values in front of society". Pallavi Singh is a strong advocate of women's economic, social and educational empowerment, especially for victims of domestic violence.

