India's Top 10 Most Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs of the year 2022 honored by Fame Finders

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Entrepreneurship can be a profitable career path. Entrepreneurs are the ones who take risks, do the hard work, fail a lot and succeed after they've learned from the failure. Today, we are here to introduce you to the risk-taking youth entrepreneurs of India who have fostered the nation's economy with their excellence and perseverance and never shied away from pushing the boundaries of their comfort zone and constantly stepping towards growth and success.

Hailing from different backgrounds, these young entrepreneurs have begun from scratch and now have become renowned names in their respective industries. The business profiles of these inspiring young entrepreneurs have been introduced by Fame Finders Media.

1. Praveen Maurya - Founder, Squadrans Security Services

Squadrans Security Services is one of the leading Security agencies with a team of well-trained professional workmen dedicated to providing quality Guarding watch and ward Service. The company is committed to redefining standards and providing its client professional services of the highest quality.

The company strives to live up to the motto "YOUR SAFETY IS OUR PRIORITY."

Their services include -

- Guarding Security Services

- Security Consultancy

- VIP Mobile Squad

- Personnel and residence Security

- Armed Guards and Revolver man services

- Surveillance Security.

2. Naseema Arewale - Founder & Director of Jogan Naari

A young entrepreneur, property developer by profession, and fashion enthusiast by heart, Naseema Arewale established Jogan Naari in 2022.

The brand is specialized in clothing and accessorizing, serving customers in India, the UK, the USA, and UAE. To date, the organization comprises 25 members, including artisans, operation, execution, sales & marketing team.

The company's mission is to create something extraordinary with the help of the Indian tradition by creating a fusion of multiple cultures for our New-Age Naari.

3. Shammi Akhtar - Founder & Trainer at Phonics Readership

Shammi has curated her unique way of teaching synthetic phonics to kids based on the MI, and OG approaches. Her way of teaching spelling rules is too unique and stands out in Phonics Industry. She is also known as a Handwriting Analyst and Grapho Therapist and is a member of the International Council of Graphologists.

Phonics Readership started in 2019 with a Mission to Empower Educators & Learners around the Globe. Shammi has successfully trained over 1000 educators and impacted the lives of more than 2500 kids. Phonics Readership stands with a Vision to be a Pioneer in Phonics Industry in India, supporting all educators to help their students with effective reading and writing skills.

4. C.A. (DR.) Shankar Ghansahamdas Andani - Founder, M/S. Saai and Company & Taxation, Finance Advisor and Corporate Consultant

CA Shankar Ghansahamdas Andani is a chartered accountant by profession and has a registered office in Ahmednagar. His firm - M/S. SAAI AND COMPANY come under RBI Empanelled "Category "I," which depicts its excellence and authenticity.

State Level Cooperative Department has also empanelled the firm with "Category A-1." With knowledge and quality skill, he has been appointed as income tax and GST consultant of Shree Sai Baba Sansthan Trust Shirdi for the last 15 years. And tax consultant of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation for the last 16 years. As social work running one gaushala and trustee of many NGOs.

He has also been awarded the best CA for the year 2022 from OASIS world records, Bhartiya Seva Ratna Award by the Global Scholar Foundation, and has been selected for 100 Powerful Personalities 2022 By Glantor X Media.



5. Vikrant Parashar - Founder of Arkastha



The new generation CEO and Founder of Arkastha, Vikrant Parashar, knew that energy needs could only be met with environment-friendly solutions. His vision is to boost solar energy usage by offering the consumer the convenience of the deliverables through a straightforward process.

Arkastha passionately believes in providing clean, green electricity to not only the urban populace but also to the remote areas of India. Arkastha has stood out from the rest of the solar industry because they are the World's first online solar solution portal.

Using solar platforms like Arkastha has several benefits that the customer can avail of. Subsidies are provided, and tax benefits, depreciation benefits, and feed-in tariffs are the advantages the customers can look forward to when getting an excellent professional solar energy plant in place with the help of Arkastha.

6. Nimish Shah - Co-Founder of Amber Home

Nimish Shah started his entrepreneur journey in 2017, establishing the Partnership firm AMBER HOME, registered under the MSME ministry to manufacture All kinds of Garments & Uniforms for Indian & Global Retail chains Stores & Brands.

The company is a renowned manufacturer, supplier, and exporter of top-class and quality-approved Garments and offers an extensive range of collections, including Men's Wear, Women's Wear, Night Wear, and Industrial uniforms.

Equipped with all the necessary systems & processes, machinery, and technology, and a diligent team of professionals. Also, the infrastructural facility is divided into numerous segments to maintain a hassle-free working environment.

7. Sagar Mondal - Founder of SquashCode

Sagar Mondal has been an entrepreneur & marketing consultant with over half a decade of experience. In 2017, he founded SquashCode, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies which are working with leading companies across the Globe.

Besides this, he has been a speaker, judge & mentor in different colleges like IIM Indore, VIT Vellore, NIT Durgapur, BITS Pilani, KIIT, Techno India, iLead, and many more.

He has received the "World Digital Marketing Excellence Award 2020" by World Leaders Summit and the "Best Digitial Marketing Consultanting Agency Award 2022" by HR Sampark.

Last year, he got appointed as the Assistant Director of YES Cell, MSME Start-up Forum - Bharat, to drive entrepreneurship growth across India.

Being a Youth SDG Ambassador of UNAccc, he propagates Diversity & Inclusion and works for the cause of SDG to fight with Digital Divide.

8. Pronoy Boruah - Managing Director of Xpec Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Er. Pronoy Boruah, Managing Director of Xpec Innovations Pvt. Ltd., has established himself as a Social Media Marketing Strategist who has worked hard enough to make an impact through his works. After finishing his engineering as a computer science engineer, he started his career as a Social Media Manager, and now he owns a company of 24 Team Members and 32 clients across Northeast India.

Xpec Innovations Pvt. Ltd. is a communications consultancy by nature and provides Public Relations, Digital Marketing, and other Brand communication services to clients across North East.

The Team Behind Recent Viral Minister Shri. Temjen Imna Along.

Temjen Imna Along has been making headlines in the news due to his humour, and his team has equally contributed to making him a social media sensation.

9. Sanjay Pawah - Serial Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, Author of the upcoming book "Business Tradition To Innovation", Human Performance Mentor and Business Pursuit Specialist

Coming from a family business background of automobile components, SP "No Quits Man" has also ventured into his transportation business, is coming up with his food tech startup, and is on his primary mission of impacting 100,000 human lives by 2033 by accelerating their success and helping them live with freedom, financial independence and Happiness.

With his ever-constructive approach, he does not let people quit in their business, relations, health, and other areas of life.

He has a knack for working on investments with multi alternative assets, thereby accelerating wealth.

10. Alkansh Pandey - Founder of WRA Global

Alkansh Pandey is a dynamic young entrepreneur working continuously in the consulting field. He's the founder of WRA Global. The firm helps its clients accelerate their business growth and works with organizations from an array of industry sectors to manage their business strategically. It involves understanding the market dynamics and challenges the industry faces, doing in-depth research and analysis of the business, and designing a plan for a better approach.

He's the grandson of AICC & Rajya Sabha Member Hon'ble Late. Smt. Meera Tripathi. He's working in the footsteps of her maternal grandmother. He's also the president of Dr. Alka Global Foundation, which works in Healthcare, Women, And Child Development.

The top 10 Most Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs of 2022 campaign is successfully organized, managed, and coordinated by Fame Finders. To know more about campaigns, visit: https://famefinders.in/ or contact: +91 8376073113 or manoj@famefinders.in or https://www.facebook.com/Top10Achievers

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

