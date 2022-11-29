India's Top 50 Happiest Photos of 2022 from 1st Annual India Happiness Contest 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Happiness Strategy Foundation releases India Happiness 2022 consisting of the 50 happiest photos; insights from 34 experts, industry leaders and media people; and 10 exercises for experiencing happiness.



"I am happy to hear about the first India Happiness Coffee Table Book. A society's greatness is signalled by how happy, healthy and educated its people are. As a member of the World Happiness Foundation, I applaud you for preparing this book on happiness in India,"

said Management Legend Prof Philip Kotler.



The first India Happiness Photo Contest 2022 received participation from around India and showed moments of people from different walks of life. Among the winning photos, Happiness Strategy Foundation sees the maximum number of photos of human relationships, followed by nature, solitude, sports and pets. This trend is similar to the overall photos received for submission. The winning fifty photographs are shared in the book with the hope that some photos might bring some smiles and happiness to people's lives.



The 50 photographs are selected by an esteemed jury namely, Padma Bhushan Dr Ajai Chowdhry, founding member, HCL; Mandy Seligman, photographer and positive psychology expert, founder of SeeingHappy.org; Padma Shri Geeta Dharmarajan, founder and president of Katha, 1988; Padma Shri Mamang Dai, Sahitya Akademi Award and Verrier Elwin Prize winner poet and novelist; Dilip Cherian, often tagged "India's Image Guru", co-founder of Perfect Relations; Aditya Arya, founding director, Museo Camera; Ashraf Wani, Bureau Chief, India Today Group, Jammu & Kashmir.



India Happiness 2022 has 10 ideas and practical exercises for experiencing happiness in daily life by Professor Rajesh K Pillania widely recognised as India's Happiness Professor / India's Happiness Guru. He is the leading researcher and teacher of research-based happiness in India. He has taught thousands of students and executives about happiness strategy. This is his 10th book and report on happiness in more than a decade and these books and reports are the first of their kind in India. He is passionately trying to take happiness research to the masses and industry in India.

The book is already getting positive reception and has got accolades from many global happiness experts and industry stalwarts.

"Stunning and moving! Bringing the joy and thoughtfulness we've come to love from Rajesh Pillania, India Happiness 2022 captures a society's beautiful moments," Dr Marshall Goldsmith, the Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach.



"This lovely book helps us see, experience, and appreciate the beauty that is all around us. This is an important path to a happier life," Tal Ben-Shahar, PhD, Best-selling author and a leading global expert on happiness.





"India Happiness 2022 is an outstanding piece of work by a global rising star of happiness Dr Pillania. Among many happiness professionals, today he champions the walk on the path of happiness.I wish him to be the signature of happiness in the world," Dr Saamdu Chetri, Founder Director, Gross National Happiness (GNH), Bhutan.

"Rajesh Pillania, India's Happiness Professor, has made seminal contributions to the study of happiness in India. Read India Happiness 2022 and be happy!," Dr Jaideep Prabhu, Jawaharlal Nehru Professor of Business and Enterprise, Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, England.



"India Happiness 2022 by Rajesh, India's Happiness Professor, encompasses a delicate subject in a variety and multidimensional way," Luciano Manzo, President and CEO Make-A-Wish International.



"I have enjoyed knowing Dr Rajesh Pillania and watching his progress over the last few years. I am struck by his total concentration on Happiness trends and strategies in India. He has emerged as India's Happiness Guru," Padma Bhushan Dr Mrityunjay Athreya, DBA (Harvard, 1967), India's Management Guru.



"India's "Happiness Professor" Rajesh Pillania beautifully reminds us of the joy in everyday moments and small things. It will bring a happy smile to your face!"

Ravi Venkatesan, Chairman of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) & Former Chairman of Microsoft India .



"The beautiful photos of India Happiness 2022 make this coffee table book a very rich exhibition of the Indian joyful soul," Francesc Miralles Co-author of IKIGAI.



The book insists to make happiness a part of daily life. Download a free copy of the India Happiness 2022 available here: https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/indiahappinessphoto2022result

The Happiness Strategy Foundation is a not-for-profit think-tank for research on happiness and well-being and for sharing the research findings with the masses and industry to make a meaningful contribution to the happiness of India and the world. For making a positive difference it is engaged broadly in five kinds of activities namely generating awareness through contests and introductory sessions; researching and democratizing happiness research; organizing happiness events; conducting training programs for leaders; and, engaging in consultancy and advocacy on happiness It has also announced the plans for India Happiness Photo Contest 2023 here: https://www.happinessstrategyfoundation.org/contest-2

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

