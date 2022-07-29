India's top Chefs Display Culinary Skills at Chitkara University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chitkara College of Hospitality Management, Chitkara University, Punjab, organised a US Cranberry Culinary Training Program here today.

The event gave students the opportunity to experience live cooking demos by some of India's renowned chefs showcasing their innovative culinary skills using the star ingredient of the day-cranberry.

The programme commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony and introduction of the worthy panel that included Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani, Mixologist Shatbhi Basu, Chef Abhijit Saha, Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Chef Yogesh Utekar, Chef Vikas Seth and Chef Vishavdeep Bali.

To talk about the nutritional aspects of the recipes, Dr Amarjot Kaur Grewal, Professor and Associate Head; and Dr Gulsheen, Assistant Professor, Chitkara College of Pharmacy, were present.

Talking about the programme, Sumit Saran from US Cranberries said, "Cranberries are a powerhouse of nutrients and antioxidants and our worthy chefs have put this fruit to test. They will blend this superfood into sweet and savoury delicacies and the audience will get the chance to see the step-by-step preparation."

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who is India's one of the most celebrated chefs and a renowned television personality, said, "The pandemic has shown us the importance of being healthy and eating right. This beautiful berry has so much potential for inventiveness in the Indian culinary tradition. In tune with the Indian flavours, I have prepared the Besan and Cranberry Burfi."

Celebrity Chef Rakhee Vaswani, a culinary expert who is successfully leading Palate Culinary Studio and Palate culinary academy, prepared a unique Liquid Cranberry Cheesecake.



Next up, Mixologist Shatbhi Basu, who is India's first female bartender, prepared a colourful mocktails Cranberry & Kokum Medley and Bay Bliss.

Chef Abhijit Saha, Founder & Managing Director at Ace Hospitality & Consulting and also Guest Judge of Master Chef India, prepared the flavoursome Arroz con Vino Tinto y Arandanos (Asparagus spears, almond and parmesan).

Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, owner of The Punjabi Tadka and host of cooking show Turban Tadka, brought the regional flavours alive as he prepared the Cranberry Malai Chicken Tikka Dish whereas Chef Vikas Seth, an IHM Mumbai alumnus, prepared Cranberry Som Tam Rolls.

On the occasion, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "We are grateful to the esteemed panel for the insightful session. We, at Chitkara University, continuously strive to provide our students with the best that the industry has to offer."

Chef Ajay Kumar Krishna, Dean, Chitkara College of Hospitality Management, said, "This event provided our students a great opportunity to learn from the finest in our country. They got to witness the visionaries first hand which will definitely motivate the students to explore their potential and creativity."

Chitkara University was founded around the vision and academic accomplishments of luminaries Hon'ble Chancellor Dr Ashok Chitkara and Pro Chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara, who have pledged more than four decades of their lives, and careers to educating, and mentoring students. Our worthy visionaries are the stalwarts of education world. Their commitment to the quality of education and student success has become the cornerstone of Chitkara University's growth philosophy.

Established in the year 2005, Chitkara College of Hospitality Management is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT). It has been designed to be a world-class training centre where dedication and close ties to the hospitality and tourism industry are hallmarks of teaching and learning.

For more information, visit: www.chitkara.edu.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

