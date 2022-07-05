India's unemployment rate rises to 7.8 per cent in June: CMIE

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The rate of unemployment in India rose to 7.8 per cent in June due to a sharp jump in unemployment in rural areas, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed on Tuesday.



Unemployment in rural areas rose sharply during the month under review. Rural unemployment rose to 8.03 per cent in June 2022 from 6.62 per cent in the previous month.

In urban areas, the unemployment rose from 7.12 per cent in May to 7.30 per cent in June, CMIE data showed. (ANI)

